HCC Trustees Elect Dr. Reagan Flowers as Vice Chair for 2021

Dr. Cynthia Lenton-Gary named Secretary

The Houston Community College (HCC) Board of Trustees recently elected Dr. Reagan Flowers as Vice Chair and Dr. Cynthia Lenton-Gary as secretary for 2021.

Trustee Robert Glaser was also elected as chair for 2021.

Dr. Flowers, who represents District IV, said the board and administration continue to position HCC as a vital educational resource to respond to current needs.

“This is especially crucial in a time when so many people have been displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Flowers. “Community Colleges like HCC have the responsibility to empower our constituents by offering innovative and affordable programs that position our students to respond to future industry demands.”

Dr. Lenton-Gary, who represents District VII, said HCC offers students more flexibility than ever before on when, where and how to attend classes.

“There has never been a better time to enroll,” she said. “Our passionate and dedicated faculty are here to support students in achieving their educational goals.”

Glaser expressed his appreciation to his colleagues for their support.

“I want to thank my fellow trustees for giving me their support and having confidence in me to lead this board in the upcoming year,” said Glaser, who represents District V. “With your support, we will continue our work, together to increase student success, promote diversity and equity, develop personalized learning, maintain academic rigor, expand community investment in our institution, and strive in making HCC the college of choice for all potential students in our service area.”

HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado extended his congratulations to the newly elected board members.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with the board’s executive committee as we continue our progress toward education that drives student success,” said Maldonado.