Healthy Living Garden Event at Houston Texans YMCA

ABOVE: (L-R) – Justin L. Mabrie, Bola Patrick (President, Blue Triangle Club), Cynthia Stansberry (1st VP, Blue Triange Club), Debra Brooks, Izella Dornell and Carolyn Jones-Darville

The Houston Texans YMCA hosted a Healthy Living Garden Party with the Blue Triangle Garden Club. The Blue Triangle Garden Club has been in existence since 1937 and it was a beautiful community event that allowed attendees to be informed as well interactively entertained.

The attendees included members of the Houston Texans YMCA and the Third Ward Community. The event started with an informative discussion about the importance of planting your own herbs and vegetables led by Debra Brooks of City Girl Gardner. During this discussion, gardening tips were exchanged as well as a timetable of when to plant certain herbs and vegetables depending of the time of year. Dr. Pamela Adkins of the Center for Wellness and Healing discussed healthy living, and the importance of living in the ‘blue zone’ while reducing toxins and toxicity in your environment. The tips shared led to fruitful discussion of little-known herbs, and the benefits of probiotic bacteria and fermented foods. One of the many herbs of interests, astragalus, was stated to be an excellent herb for energy and reducing inflammation. To wrap up of the discussion, Bola Patrick, President of the Blue Triangle Club, reviewed cooking tips involving the herbs grown in your garden… not only, will your dish be delicious and fresh, but cost-effective too! Gift bags filled with fresh herbs, fertilizer and a hand shovel were given to all attendees.

The intentional effort for an informative, yet relaxing environment inspired the next portion of the program: the creative decoration of clay pots. This artistic activity was led by artist, Rhonda Radford with assistance from Simone Ford. The relaxing nature of art can help manage stress while giving a creative outlet and possibly unlock hidden talents. The attendees were able to take their decorated pots home to further enjoy and plant their favorite herbs.

The event was coordinated by the Houston Texans YMCA Community Engagement Committee Board Members, Justin L. Mabrie with Carolyn Jones-Darville. Sponsorship was provided by the Secrets of the Sisterhood, the Mabrie Memorial Mortuary and Michael’s.

The Houston Texans YMCA is located at 5202 Griggs Road @ MLK. South of the University of Houston and southeast of Texas Southern University, servicing the historic Third Ward/South Park and Sunnyside neighborhoods. The Y is, and always will be, dedicated to building healthy, confident, connected and secure children, adults, families and communities. Interactive events are scheduled to continue throughout the year.

Clay pot decorations

Rhonda Radford and attendees

(L-R) – Simone Ford, Carolyn Jones-Darville, Victoria Carriere-Peterson, Rhonda Radford, Kelly P. Hodges (Texans Y Executive Director) and Justin L. Mabrie