Helen Lucille Phillips Curl Celebrates 100th Birthday in Style

The family, relatives, and friends of Helen Lucille Phillips Curl recently helped her celebrate her 100th birthday on November 4th. Her actual birthday was on November 2nd.

Helen was born on November 2, 1923, in Cleburne, Texas and has been a Texan all of her life, living in Houston, and on and off in Flower Mound, Texas with her daughter and son-in law.

Helen attended Booker T. Washington School for both elementary and high school in Cleburne, Texas, and then continued her education at Prairie View A&M University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in Teacher Education. She then moved to Houston, where she attended Texas Southern University, obtaining a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

Helen was viewed as a passionate and dedicated educator in Houston, serving at both Blackshear Elementary and Jones Elementary schools for 30 years. Her approach to teaching made learning fun, inspired students to always do their best, and showed students how to use their imagination to foster their creativity. Curl was thought to be tenacious, thoughtful, kind, supportive, generous, passionate, a beacon of light, a genuine lady, one of a kind, and having a beautiful smile.

Helen became a wife to Kenneth H. Curl and was blessed with two children—Dr. Phyllis Curl Adams and Dr. Kenneth H. Curl; two grandchildren—Brittany Curl and Kenneth H. Curl, III; a mother-in law to two—Carey Todd Adams and Lilson M. Curl; and an aunt, cousin, godmother, mentor, and friend to many.

As she has lived a long and productive lifetime in Houston for over 76 years, Helen Lucille Phillips Curl has demonstrated in so many ways her dedication to the welfare of others and has earned the respect and affection from all walks of life, and all ages over the years, as well as the members of the Pilgrim Congregational Church, where she has been for over 55 years.