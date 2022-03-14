Hennessy and Anthropologist Marlon F. Hall Unite For The ‘The Ecotone of Story Dinner Series’ In Support of Local Tastemakers

Hennessy recently collaborated with Tulsa Artist Fellow and Community Anthropologist, Marlon F. Hall, as an extension to the More Is Made By The Many campaign (powered by Hennessy) designed to bring tastemakers of culture, community, film and art creatives, influencers and key individuals for an experience dedicated to highlighting culture within diverse communities.

“Marlon’s table is set to truly expand one’s potential by the combined perspectives of those around each guest. This is, MORE is Made By The Many.” – Lillian Kemp, Regional Brand Manager, Hennessy

The night was filled with a spectacular 4-course meal from Chef Chris Williams. Williams and Lucille’s were recently tapped as a 2022 James Beard semifinalist. Each course was paired with craft cocktails presented by Hennessy, infused with intentionally designed conversations amongst a heart-picked guest list of individuals from distinct backgrounds, all while artists provided musical expression. Hall also provided information on his tenure as an artist and anthropologist and his journey that led him to curate over 40 of these dinners across the country over the years.

“We invite our guests to a shared mindset brought to life with one ever-expansive table, made up of many unique tables.” – Marlon F. Hall

“Pick a card from this table that entails a quote that relates to you. Find the person in this room that has the same card as you and sit next to them at the table.” This prompt allowed the attendees of the night to cultivate conversations with someone from different and sometimes similar backgrounds and share thoughts that you may not usually share.

“Talk to your partner about your heritage and compare and contrast your stories.” This particular prompt provided a platform for attendees to share details about their unique ancestry and learn something about other cultures as well.

“Why do you have a seat at this table.” Hall presented an individual assessment of why it was important that each person present at the table was in attendance. Hall spoke to each attendee’s character and the unique quality they possessed.

Each prompt and conversation set the tone for an evening full of cross-pollinated experiences amongst peers including Hall himself.

“We can tell the worse stories to ourselves about ourselves. We have to nurture better storytelling because ‘story’ is the most consistent thread woven into the fabric of all cultures and people. ‘Story’ can hold culture in its palms and powerfully shape culture within its fingertips.” – Marlon F. Hall

The Hennessy Salon Dinner Series will make its way to New Jersey (May 2022), Martha’s Vineyard (August 2022) and Art Basel (December 2022).

For media opportunities and inquiries contact Who’s Who Public Relations (Jordan Lee Harris) by phone 281.935.8339 or email whoswhopr@gmail.com.

ABOUT MARLON F. HALL

Tulsa Artist Fellow and Community Anthropologist Marlon works to unearth beauty from brokenness. Marlon founded Folklore Films in Houston, Texas. Folklore Films is an anthropological film series that “tells better stories to people about people one folkloric person at a time”. After three years of telling the stories of a diverse group of subjects, Marlon was irritated. In a city segmented by zip codes and socio-economics, he wondered why his “folkloric” subjects did not know and work with each other. What would happen to flourish humanity if they did? He turned his irritation into intrigue and made a ten-foot table of reclaimed wood from his grandmother’s demolished home to bring his subjects together. Many tables later; friendships, creative collectives, and transformed perspectives are the natural innovations grown from his irritation. This anthropological dinner party was the foundation for his Duke University Leadership Education Lecturing Fellowship, Princeton Theological Seminary Social Innovation Lecturing Fellowship, and presently the foundation of his Fulbright Specialist work, his installation for the 2022 La Biennale di Venezia, and his Tulsa Artist Fellowship here in Tulsa.

ABOUT THE HEIST AGENCY, LLC

The brainchild of a nationally acclaimed DJ / Producer and a marketing agency executive, The HEIST Agency is a full-service marketing and talent management agency. We combine our love for creators and the work they produce with years of agency experience and innovative business solutions.