Hermann Park Golf Course Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary of Rich History

ABOVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner presents to General Manger Maulana Dotch and proclaims March 15, 2022, Hermann Park Golf Course Day (Photo by Leon Prevost IV)

100 years ago, the City of Houston gave birth to the first integrated golf course in Houston in 1922. Fast forward 100 years later, and the historic Hermann Park Golf Course continues to serve millions of Houstonians and visitors, while serving as a gathering place for many people.

Nestled in the heart of Houston adjacent to Hermann Park, the Hermann Park Golf Course features 18 holes on oak-lined fairways, a 3-acre lighted driving range, lakes, pro shop, and clubhouse with veranda that can serve over 150 people.

This past Tuesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner, community leaders, golf enthusiasts, and residents came out to the Hermann Park Golf Course to celebrate the 100-year anniversary and rich history of the legendary golf course, as March 15th has been officially declared “Hermann Park Golf Course Day” in the City of Houston.

Maulana Dotch, who was named the first African American woman PGA Member to serve as a General Manager of a golf facility after being named General Manager at Hermann Park Golf Course in Houston last year, states that this 100-year anniversary is significant because Hermann Park Golf Course is one of the oldest and most popular courses in Houston and has withstood the test of times.

“Hermann Park Golf Course holds a special place with a lot of golfers, primarily because a lot of people’s first experience with golf was at Hermann Park Golf Course,” said Dotch. “I am honored to be the General Manager at this time because it just adds to the significance of Hermann Park Golf Course and continues to make it a special place.”

Hermann Park Golf Course is located off of Almeda Road in Houston’s District D.

Dwight Boykins, former Houston City Councilmember of District D, has played golf at Hermann Park Golf Course for years and continuously plays the course regularly.

“The history behind this golf course is significant, because this golf course has given opportunities to African Americans and other beginners to learn this wonderful game,” said Boykins. “Hermann Park Golf Course has kept the rates affordable and the course has been kept in excellent shape over the years. I absolutely love Hermann Park Golf Course.”

Back in 1914, real estate investor George Hermann donated 258 acres of his personal property to the City of Houston and the property he chose to give the city aligned with Arthur Comey’s first ever city planning document calling for a major park to be built along the Brays Bayou and across Main Street from the Rice Institute campus.

Two years later, in 1916, the City of Houston accepted a design proposal from famed architect George E. Kessler, who strongly believed that an area of the proposed park should be set aside as an 18-hole golf course where Houstonians from all backgrounds could play the game.

Plans to move forward with the golf course were placed on hold, as the outbreak of World War I halted funding and construction until 1922 when Oscar Holcombe became the newly elected mayor of Houston and revitalized Hermann Park with renewed public support.

Later that year, the Hermann Park Golf Course, following a design by Houston stockbroker George V. Rotan and engineer David M. Duller, officially opened to the public, making it the first municipal golf course in Houston.

During the Great Depression, several improvements were made to the clubhouse and rest areas, among other things, by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) led by Jesse Jones.

The CCC was a federally funded organization, created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, which put tens of thousands of Americans to work on projects with environmental benefits.

Hermann Park Golf Course benefitted from this organization which was considered one of the most enduring and successful of FDR’s New Deal policies.

Now, the Hermann Park Golf Course is currently being managed for the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department by BSL Golf Corporation. BSL Golf Corporation is a Houston-based boutique golf management company founded in 1986, which has owned, built, designed, and operated 17 golf facilities since 1986 and hosted several PGA Tour events.

In 1989, BSL Golf Corporation was awarded the contract for management of Hermann Park Golf Course, and has managed the course for three decades, providing improvements of over $10 million, including upgrades to the fairways, greens, tee boxes, and irrigation systems.

In addition, BSL Golf Corporation has added nine lakes and planted over 1,200 trees. In 1999, Hermann Park Golf Course was redesigned by local golf course architect Carlton Gipson, and a new clubhouse was constructed. In 2019, BSL Golf Corporation won the Houston Beautiful Mayor’s Proud Partner Award because of their work on the Hermann Park Golf Course.

Hermann Park Golf Course is open seven days a week to the public and conveniently located for residents and visitors to The Texas Medical Center, The Museum District, Rice University and Downtown Houston.

Other numerous events will be planned throughout the year, including a recognition tournament in the summer, a community outreach event in the fall and an end-of-year party for customers. Special 100-year logo merchandise, along with giveaways, will be available all year long.

Maulana Dotch, PGA Member and General Manager at Hermann Park Golf Course, Kenneth Allen, City of Houston Director of Parks and Recreation, Councilmember District D Carolyn Evans Shabazz, Richard Bischoff, President BLS Golf Corp, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Hermann Park Golf Course Maintenance Crew.

Celebratory Cake

Maulana Dotch and her father Emmanuel Dotch pictured with Mayor Sylvester Turner.