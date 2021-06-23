Highlights from the U.S. Olympic Team Trials

The U.S. Olympic Team trials were held in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field. These trials are where the best of the best compete for a chance to become a member of the U.S. Team and possibly earn a medal at the 2021 Olympics that will be held in Tokyo. While all of the athletes have incredible stories, here are a few moments of black excellence and perseverance that stood out.

Keni Harrison – After the heartbreak of missing the Rio Olympics after placing 6th five years ago, Harrison, the world record holder, won the 100m hurdle final with a time of 12.47 to make the Olympic team.

Trayvon Bromell – Bromell, who has remained undefeated this season, pulled off an impressive win in the men’s 100m with a time of 9.8 seconds. This will be his second Olympic appearance.

Justin Gatlin, who at 39 was trying to make another Olympic run (Olympic Champion 2004), pulled up mid-race holding one of his legs.

Michael Norman won the 400m final.

Quanera Hayes won the 400m final with a time of 49.78 seconds.

4x Olympian Allyson Felix made an incredible comeback in the last 50 meters of the race to finish 2nd in the 400m to make her 5th Olympic appearance at age 35. She had a time of 50.02.

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 20: Allyson Felix and Quanera Hayes celebrate with their children after placing second and first respectively in the Women’s 400 Meters Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

These two Moms, Hayes and Felix, are headed to Tokyo and shared a special moment post-race. While they were congratulating each other on the track, their toddlers met and shared a hug.

Olympic medalist Simone Manuel made the US team after winning the 50m freestyle. It was an emotional win after she was not able to qualify to compete in the 100m event. The 100m event is the race she won a gold medal for in Rio. She has had a rough year after being diagnosed with OTS, over-training syndrome which resulted in her taking time off training to heal. Just 11 weeks before the trials she took 3 weeks off training.

Perhaps the star of the Olympic Trials was Sha’Carri Richardson who won the 100m with a time of 10.86. She has had a phenomenal season but not without trials and tribulation. She did share that her biological mother passed away last week.