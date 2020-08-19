State & Local

HISD and Houston Food Bank Host Community Food Distributions at NRG on Fridays in August

by Forward Times Staff
Families receive up to 60 pounds of food and a week’s worth of meals for each student

The Houston Independent School District, in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, will be hosting mass community food distributions on the remaining Fridays in August at NRG Stadium.

Distribution will open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 21 and August 28, in the NRG yellow lot. Attendees must enter via the yellow lot main entrance off South Main Street.

HISD Nutrition Services staff are expected to distribute 5,000 family food packages, as well as 5,000 student meal packages. The family food packages will have up to 60 pounds of food, while each student package will contain a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch meals.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we know that many of our families are still in need of food,” HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said. “These community food distribution sites are a good way to reach as many people as we can.”

As families arrive at sites, HISD Nutrition Services staff will minimize contact by placing food in vehicle trunks. Participants who walk to the sites must adhere to physical distancing requirements.

Community food packages are available to all. For student meals and school supplies, the driver must have children in the car or show proof of enrollment in any school district (report card, student ID, etc.) or birth certificate.

During the final distribution day — on August 28 only — families will also receive school supplies donated by T-Mobile, Reliant and Kroger.

For more information about HISD meal programs, visit www.HoustonISD.org/Nutrition.

