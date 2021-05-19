HISD Board of Education Approves Appreciation Stipends for Employees

Houston Independent School District (HISD) employees will see a boost in their paychecks later this month. During today’s regular Board of Education meeting, trustees approved a one-time stipend of $750 for eligible district employees as an appreciation for their dedication and commitment during this unprecedented school year.

The payment will appear in the employees’ May 26, 2021 paychecks.

The Board of Education also approved allowing HISD to negotiate an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University-Commerce. The agreement is designed to increase the number of graduating HISD seniors and employees that earn undergraduate and graduate degrees at A&M-Commerce. It includes three primary programs in partnership with HISD:

President’s Promise program provides a last-dollar tuition scholarship

Rising Lion program provides a structured academic experience for incoming freshmen; and

The Quick Start Grant program provides financial support to select HSID employees who choose to pursue a graduate degree at A&M-Commerce

The Board of Education also approved $750,000 to spend on In/After-School Community Outreach Programs over a three-year period. The programs are intended to improve academic and social-emotional learning by addressing and preventing early aggression, academic failure, and school dropout. The vendors HISD sought approval for are: BenCheri Educational Center, D.A.R.E. America, Outdoor Tomorrow Foundation, Teen and Police Academy Service Academy, The KNEW Solutions, and There is Life After Life.

The Board of Education also approved a grant from the USA Swimming Foundation. Recognizing the importance of giving more students the opportunity to learn how to swim, the foundation has awarded HISD a second grant in the amount of $19,000 to help expand current swim programming. HISD commits to leveraging access to swim lessons to students in high-risk drowning zones. Lessons will be available first to middle school students then third- and fourth-graders.