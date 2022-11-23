HISD Rolling out Student Designed Enrollment Truck to Reach Houston Families

Houston Independent School District (HISD) is prioritizing equitable access to Houston and surrounding families with a new HISD Mobile Enrollment Unit (E-Unit), coming to a neighborhood near you.

The E-Unit will make its way to families throughout Houston and surrounding areas by stopping through neighborhoods, highly populated areas, local business, and local community events to provide assistance with student enrollment every step of the way.

HISD families will have the opportunity to use the high-tech enrollment stations inside the truck to enroll at their zoned school or to apply to select schools and programs districtwide.

“Providing equitable access for families in every community means that we must meet our families where they are at,” said HISD Superintendent Millard House II. “It was important that we took this opportunity to effectively leverage ESSER funds to deliver the opportunity for a world-class education city wide and this investment will help accomplish that goal.”

The exterior artwork of the unit was designed by Heights High School student Akira Burge in collaboration with Design Teacher Luis Pruneda. Her design was selected out of more than 100 submissions received for the E-Unit. Families can expect to see the truck in neighborhoods during and after normal working hours.

For more information on student enrollment or to enroll your child in HISD, please visit: https://www.houstonisd.org/enroll .