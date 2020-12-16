HISD Trustees Appoint Myrna Guidry as new District IX Trustee

Board also approves $250,000 grant for family mental health supports related to pandemic

On Thursday, December 10th, the Houston Independent School District (HISD) Board of Education had a new face on the dais, as newly appointed Trustee Myrna Guidry (District IX) took part in her first regular board meeting after being sworn in earlier that same day.

“I am grateful and happy to have this opportunity to serve the district by working to build up our students’ potential and do whatever I can to contribute to their ultimate success,” said Guidry.

Guidry has been a Houston attorney for the past 20 years and is an adjunct professor at Thurgood Marshall School of Law. She is a graduate of South Texas College of Law Houston and has also worked as a certified mediator. Guidry received her undergraduate degree from Tulane University. She was selected from among eight candidates who applied to fulfill the unexpired term of Wanda Adams who resigned in November after being elected to serve the citizens of Harris County as their new Harris County Justice of the Peace.

The board term expires December 31, 2021.

“I welcome Ms. Guidry to our ‘Team of Ten’ and look forward to the expertise, dedication, earnestness and commitment that she will bring to the board,” said HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan.

Also on Thursday, the HISD Board accepted a $250,000 grant from School-Based Healthcare Solutions Network to address students’ and parents’ mental health issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant, approved by an 8-0 vote with one abstention, will be used at 10 participating schools to assist families whether their students are enrolled in virtual or face-to-face instruction. Only 25 recipients across the nation are receiving the grant. The HISD schools are: Highland Heights and Wesley elementary schools; Attucks, Cullen, Henry, and Thomas middle schools; and Bellaire, Madison, North Forest, and Waltrip high schools.

The board also approved the following: