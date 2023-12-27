HISD & TSU Join Forces for New Teacher Program

Texas Southern University and Houston Independent School District are joining forces on a new initiative to train teachers. This new partnership, dubbed the Legacy Learning Pact, offers an exciting new opportunity for TSU: it allows students at TSU’s College of Education to earn their teacher certification and get paid while working as a teacher’s apprentice in NES schools.

As part of their undergraduate education coursework, students must complete “clinical practice,” entailing student teaching. After the TEA takeover of HISD, dozens of schools became part of the “New Education System” (NES), a reform system focusing on HISD’s underperforming high schools and the middle/elementary schools that feed into them. (That includes high schools like Wheatley, Kashmere and Jack Yates, along with middle schools like Fondren and Cullen.) These schools do not utilize substitutes; instead, they have “teacher apprentices” who make copies, plan & prepare lessons, co-teach, and even substitute as necessary.

TSU students who enroll in this “Learning Legacy Pact” program will begin serving as “teacher apprentices” in January. They will pursue their bachelor’s degree in education, completing coursework at TSU while working four days a week in NES classrooms. After they meet certain criteria, these teacher apprentices will be eligible for teaching positions within HISD, according to a press release on HISD’s blog.

“Teachers who serve as apprentices gain practical experience alongside veteran teachers, so they’re often more qualified to lead a classroom than those who have not had student teaching experience,” said HISD Superintendent Mike Miles. “We currently have nearly 500 teacher apprentices in HISD, and they play an important role in supporting our teachers and students. Schools that have teacher apprentices experience fewer disruptions and are better equipped to deliver high-quality instruction every day.”

“Texas Southern University is excited to partner with HISD on the important work of cultivating future educators,” said TSU Board of Regents Chairman Brandon L. Simmons. “The University has been a leader in training educators since it was birthed out of HISD 96 years ago. In forging this partnership, we proudly join with HISD in its efforts to provide next-level instruction to its 185,000 students and prepare those students to be the future of our great city’s workforce.”

He elaborated on that at a press conference announcing the move on Dec. 18. Simmons gave reasons why this partnership matters: “I’m the son of two public schoolteachers, and my mother actually participated in a program very similar to this when she was a young teacher. So I’m very familiar with what we’re doing here and it’s very important to me. And the second reason is that I, in my own life, experienced and thus believe deeply in the power of education – especially the right kind of education — to open up and unlock economic opportunity for those who haven’t seen it before. And that is why I sought out the role that I have right now, and that is why I am so, so happy that the first big public announcement during my time as chair is this. This is very personal to me,” he said.

“We talk a lot about the importance of the workforce of the future, and we, as a group, talk a lot about how we can contribute to the workforce,” he said. “This is a 2x impact on the workforce: these teachers are part of the workforce, and they are, in turn, training the workforce of the future. So this is exactly what we should be doing at Texas Southern, and I feel really, really proud and excited and happy to be here with all of you,” he concluded.