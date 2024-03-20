Historic and Huge: Houston Firefighters Agree to Massive Settlement

Will $650+ million settlement agreement be a win for Houston firefighters and the City of Houston’s financial future?

If we look at most citizen surveys, one of the highest rated areas of importance to most respondents is the expectation of having quality public safety in their communities.

Most people focus on police officers when discussing public safety, but firefighters and emergency medical service professionals are crucial members of the public safety family, too.

When a home or commercial property is on fire, or when someone needs medical attention, it is typically second-nature for a person to pick up the phone and call 9-1-1, so that those integral public safety professionals can provide immediate assistance.

Like many cities across the United States, the city of Houston has had to balance being able to hold on to quality firefighters and emergency medical service professionals, while having to keep up with the budgeted financial commitment that comes with maintaining those professionals.

Dealing with contract demands and financial requests have never been an easy task for Houston mayors, especially as it relates to the Houston Fire Department and the firefighters union.

In 2001, Mayor Lee P. Brown was in an extremely tight race for re-election and found himself having to deal with Houston firefighters endorsing his opponent because they had several demands and wanted a new contract negotiated. Mayor Brown won re-election and immediately after promised to negotiate with the firefighters, while trying to figure out how to pay for it.

Mayor Bill White had to tackle the issue of providing raises to Houston firefighters during his tenure, while Mayor Annise Parker had to come up with several plans of her own to figure out ways to pay the Houston firefighters during her time as mayor.

In essence, this longstanding issue of firefighters’ pay and negotiated contracts has been a longstanding issue, well before the previous administration of Mayor Sylvester Turner, who inherited the issue and was involved in a contract dispute with the firefighters union since 2016.

Not surprisingly, the issue of addressing public safety funding still remains a challenge today.

Newly elected Houston Mayor John Whitmire hopes, however, that a recently announced settlement agreement between the City of Houston and the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, would resolve all outstanding pay issues for Houston firefighters dating back to 2017 and will put this firefighters contract issue to bed once and for all.

The firefighter contract dispute was one of Mayor Whitmire’s primary campaign promises on the campaign trail. Since taking office in January, he immediately made it a top priority.

Per the settlement agreement, according to a press release from Mayor Whitmire:

All current firefighters, retired firefighters, and the families of firefighters who have died since 2017, will receive lump sum payments for the wages owed back to 2017 ($650 million). In addition to the back pay, the agreement makes permanent the temporary 18% pay increases awarded to firefighters in 2021 and mandates additional raises of 10% on July 1, 2024. With the subsequent pay hikes specified through 2029, total firefighter pay will increase by up to 34% over the life of the contract.

After hearing the settlement agreement details, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association announced that 94% of its members overwhelmingly supported the agreement.

It was stated by the Whitmire administration that a judgment bond, which is a court-ordered plan, would allow the City of Houston to spread the financial burden over decades. However, there were no specific details about how the plan will work, as well as what impact it will have on the city’s financial future, which are things that prompted a letter from two Houston city councilmembers who are asking key questions and seeking to get a better understanding.

On Monday, March 18th, Houston City Councilmembers Edward Pollard (District J) and Tiffany Thomas (District F) sent a joint letter to Mayor Whitmire with ten (10) questions, seeking clarity and transparency about this massive settlement agreement that will have a major impact on the financial future of the City of Houston. The ten (10) thought-provoking questions asked in the letter by Councilmembers Pollard and Thomas were:

After the 18% pay raise (6% consecutively for the previous three years), where does the firefighters’ salary currently compare to other major cities in Texas? After the voters initially passed Proposition B, before it was later struck down as unconstitutional, the city paid fire fighters $17M. Was this allocation factored into the negotiation? If so, how? Under state law, Houston is the only city in Texas that overtime for firefighters starts at 46.7 hours opposed to 53 hours for all other municipalities. As such, Houston taxpayers pay millions in overtime wages before the standard threshold for other cities is met. How was this factored into negotiations? We have been informed that you proposed a judgment bond as a tool to secure the $650 million dollars for back pay. Over what length of time will the bond be for? At what interest do you anticipate taxpayers paying on the bond? Will this bond also include payments for any pension obligations? Are you open to putting the bond as a measure on the upcoming November election for the voters to have a voice in the decision? Is the administration considering asking the voters to raise the revenue cap so that our cap is consistent with the state-imposed cap? What is the justification for touting such a sizeable increase to firefighter pay while at the same time asking every other city department to find reductions by 5% across the board? With both the Houston Police Officers Union contract and the Municipal Employees contract expiring soon, how will the proposed agreement with the firefighters impact the city’s ability to have funding to satisfy their needs? What role did the Fire Chief have in the formal negotiations? Is it accurate to state the proposed agreement must be signed off by the presiding judge, approved by the Office of the Attorney General, and by a vote of city council?

Councilmembers Pollard and Thomas also encouraged Mayor Whitmire to answer their questions, because as of the date of their letter, they claim to have been given “no formal briefings” that included the mayor’s office, along with “the city attorney, the finance director, and the fire chief to have a comprehensive understanding of how these figures were established.”

Back in December of last year, 234th Civil District Court Judge Lauren Reeder ordered the City of Houston to sit at the table with Houston firefighters to bring their nearly eight-year impasse on contract negotiations and legal challenges to some finality.

Judge Reeder has presided over this issue since its inception and was tasked with the important responsibility of signing off on the agreed upon settlement agreement that came before her court on Monday, March 18th. Once signed off by Judge Reeder, the 90-day deadline begins and it will eventually come to the Houston City Controller, who must certify the settlement agreement.

The Forward Times reached out to Houston City Controller Chris Hollins, who told us that his office is still reviewing everything, but that the process would be that his office would simply certify that the funding is available, and not whether his office agrees with the decision.

Hollins tells the Forward Times that there are a lot of things that must happen with several entities, between now and when it would become official, such as:

TBD: Houston City Controller must certify agreement.

TBD: Houston City Council must approve agreement.

TBD: Texas Attorney General’s Office must approve judgement bond issuance.

TBD: Houston City Controller’s Office and Houston Mayor’s Office must approve bond issuance.

TBD: Houston City Council must approve bond issuance.

Stay tuned, because the Forward Times will stay abreast of the latest happenings concerning this historic proposed settlement agreement between the City of Houston and the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.