History Made at AT&T Stadium

History was made this past Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as it was the first time in the history of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) that four Black high school head coaches faced off for a chance to win state titles in the state’s top two high school classifications.

The Prairie View Interscholastic League (PVIL) was the governing body of high school activities for historically Black high schools in Texas during segregation from 1920 to 1970. The UIL integrated the PVIL in 1970.

The significance of this day was special. Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association chairman Robert Brown was introduced as a class of 2023 inductee into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame for the work he has done in keeping the PVIL legacy alive. Brown, along with former University of Houston and Denver Bronco great Riley Odom; former North Shore, University of Texas, and Indianapolis Colts great Cory Redding; and several more Texas high school greats will be inducted in May.

North Shore and Duncanville faced off against each other for the fifth time in 6 years. Duncanville, the defending champions, won back-to-back titles with their 49-33 victory.

Duncanville wasted no time showing they were the better team. They took the opening drive and went 62 yards in four plays, with running back Cade Durham scoring on a zone stretch play around the right side of the North Shore defense. Both teams punted on their next two possessions. On their third possession, Duncanville handed the ball to Durham up the middle, where he broke two tackles and raced 72 yards for his second score.

The game was never in jeopardy after that. Duncanville was in control behind that big offensive line and a defense that kept North Shore from getting into a good rhythm. LSU commit Cade Durham rushed for 225 yards on only 12 carries and was named the games offensive MVP. Outside linebacker and Texas commit Collin Simmons was named defensive MVP.

DeSoto defended their small 6A title against Summer Creek. They dominated from the opening kickoff, winning by 60 points, 74-14, and using a balanced attack and compiling over 553 yards in offense. Quarterback DJ Bailey passed for 281 yards and threw four touchdowns. Running back Marvin Duffy tallied 151 yards on only 12 carries, and he was named the game’s MVP.

DeSoto was clearly the bigger, stronger, more physical team. Their offensive line averaged 6’4”, 300 lbs. They dominated the line and opened up huge holes for Duffy and gave Bailey plenty of time to dissect Summer Creek’s defense.

Congratulations to both Dallas-area teams on winning back-to-back titles.

Dallas South Oak Cliff lost its bid to win a three-peat with its loss to Port Neches Grove 20-17. The game was a hard-nosed game that came down to the wire. Port Neches Grove pulled off the win, although there were some questionable calls that went their way. Congrats to them for winning the 5A State Championship.

Now, it’s time for the offseason. Thanks to all the players and coaches for another fantastic season!