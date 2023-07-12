History Making Vote: Houston native Claude Cummings Jr. is first Black man elected as CWA President

ABOVE: Claude Cummings Jr. photo courtesy of CWA-Union.org

The city of Houston and African Americans across the country have something to be extremely proud of, in that Houston-native and longtime labor leader, Claude Cummings Jr. made history after being elected by the delegates as the first Black president of the Communication Workers of America (CWA) on Tuesday, July 10th at their 79th convention.

Cummings, 71, won the historic election by a margin of 59% to 41% to be elected president of the organization. This is widely significant because the CWA represents working people in telecommunications, customer service, media, airlines, health care, public service, education, manufacturing, tech, and other fields, and they boast over 600,000 members nationally.

Cummings succeeds Chris Shelton who stepped down after serving as president for eight years and spending 55 years mobilizing, representing, and organizing with CWA.

Since 2011, Cummings has served as vice president of CWA District 6, representing more than 45,000 members in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Prior to his election to District 6 Vice President, he was President of CWA Local 6222, representing more than 8,000 members, having served previously in other leadership positions in the local, including Vice President. Cummings was the first Black man elected to all those positions also.

Cummings also served as an at-large member of the CWA’s Executive Board and led the Human Rights Department for the union.

In another history-making vote, Ameenah Salaam was elected Secretary-Treasurer of the CWA, by acclamation, and is the first Black woman to serve as Secretary-Treasurer for the organization.

U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee took to social media to congratulate Cummings after learning of his historic victory, stating on Twitter:

“After many long years of fighting for working families from Texas, to New York, to California and beyond, Claude Cummings has been elected President of one of the most powerful unions in the nation, the Communications Workers of America …Claude is a great leader and will be a real force in fighting for CWA members as well as working families across the United States for all to have a better quality of life …Congratulations Claude Cummings, all of us in Texas are TEXAS proud!”

As District 6 Vice President, Cummings led negotiations for CWA Bargaining committees across the District, which have led to wage increases, better medical benefits, signing bonuses, job security and additional jobs for the bargaining unit members.

Cummings started his union career when he went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, which is now AT&T, in 1973, where he worked as a Frame Attendant and Communications Technician, maintaining systems for NASA, among other corporate customers.

He currently serves as 1st Vice President of the NAACP Houston Chapter, 2nd Vice President Texas State NAACP Conference, Executive Board Member of the National NAACP Labor Committee, Texas AFL-CIO Executive Board Member, Push Democracy Forward Executive Board Member (a faith-based non-partisan organization that focuses on protecting our Democracy), while also serving as President of the Harris County Coalition Black Trade Unionists, Trustee for the National Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, At large member of A. Phillip Randolph Institute Executive Board, Member of Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, Harris County Democratic Party member, Texas Progressive Executive Council member of Southern Christian Leadership Conference, The Rainbow Coalition, and National Action Network.

A leading voice in local and state politics, Cummings worked for passage of a state law to enable AT&T to provide video services to customers, which led to the hiring of thousands of new unionized technicians across the country to install the new video service. He also served as a delegate to past Democratic National Conventions. He is a longtime community activist, supporting and directing civil rights efforts. During his career, he has been a strong advocate for jobs with livable wages in this country, in 2016 addressing the Congressional Black Caucus in Washington, D.C. urging them to vote against trade bills that move jobs out of this country adversely affecting communities and Labor Unions. He often meets with Civil Rights Leaders to address the need for Labor and the Civil Rights Movement to work together to encourage Congress to pass Pro Labor Legislation that will build the middle class in this country. He hosts a weekly radio show “Power to The People” that addresses labor, political, and social issues around the country, and a monthly radio show with the NAACP that addresses labor and civil rights issues.

Over the past 11 years, he has worked with other organizations to organize robust and innovative GOTV programs to elect worker-friendly candidates in CWA District 6 and other states. His dedication has led him to work with Rev. William Barber and the Poor People’s Campaign and with great pride represented CWA at the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday, speaking at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

He is a proud supporter of World Youth Organization, Sickle Cell Association of Houston, Helping Hands to the Community, The Sisters Network, Communities Together, Acres of Angels, SHAPE Community Center, Faces of Our Children, Kashmere Former Athletes Association, The Black Heritage Society, Harris County Democratic Women, Black Women’s PAC, the Coalition of Labor Union Women, serving for many years as Chairman of the Board of Faith Revitalization, Inc., working tirelessly with any organization to help the community in times of need. He has received awards of recognition from many of these organizations.

He is a 1970 graduate of Kashmere High School, where he was Senior Class President, graduating with honors. Following graduation, he attended Tuskegee Institute. He serves as Chairman of the non-profit organization He Heard My Cry Ministries, Inc. and Chairman of Deacons at He Heard My Cry Christian Fellowship Church. He is a member and manager of the National Recording Artist and Award-Winning Gospel Group Endurance of Houston.

Cummings is married to Ruth Cummings, and they have three children: Kenyetta, Katrina, Claude III, and eight grandchildren: Laura, Ale`ycia, Yuri, Deiondre, Brianna, Jillian, Claire, and Laila along with great-grandchildren, Shai, and Milah.