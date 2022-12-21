Fashion

Holiday Fashion Finds

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng

This week’s Fashion Finds feature a variety of materials in red hues. ‘Tis the season indeed.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Nafessa Williams
attends Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody movie experience at Studio 525 on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Musician H.E.R. attends the Get Lit-Words Ignite Gala Honoring H.E.R. at The GRAMMY Museum on December 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Kelly Rowland attends the Global Premiere Screening of “Babylon” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Janelle Monáe attends Premiere Of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

