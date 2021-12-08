Holman Street Baptist Church to Officially Install Rev. Murray G. Martin as New Pastor

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 4:00pm, a Pastoral Installation service will be held to officially install Rev. Murray G. Martin as senior pastor of Holman Street Baptist Church.

The ceremony will be held at Holman Street Baptist Church (HSBC), located at 3501 Holman St. Houston, TX 77004, in Houston’s historic Third Ward community.

For the morning Pastoral Installation service on Sunday, December 12th at 9:00 a.m., the Guest Speaker will be Dr. Phillip L. Pointer, Sr. of Saint Mark Baptist Church in Arkansas.

The HSBC family also served as hosts for a couple of Pre-Installation Worship services.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Dr. Andre J. Lewis and the New Faith Church were special guests, and on Thursday, December 9th, Dr. Marcus D. Cosby and the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church were special guests. All services will be held in person and broadcast virtually.

Pastor Martin succeeded the beloved Dr. Manson B. Johnson, II, who passed away on May 31, 2020, and who led HSBC for 43 years. The church was founded in 1937.

After a six-month search, the deacons and members of HSBC met virtually on Sunday, December 27, 2020 to elect Pastor Martin, who came to HSBC from Mother Zion Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas, where he served as the senior pastor for 14 years.

While at Mother Zion, Pastor Murray implemented a strategic plan to increase church membership by 35%, developed a youth ministry that lead to greater youth participation, and increased community outreach and engagement activities that fostered a stronger church/community relationship. Prior to Mother Zion, Pastor Martin served as personal assistant to Dr. Johnson at HSBC. He was instrumental in assisting the pastor to implement his vision. He also managed and directed facility operations, planned, and directed special events, and provided leadership and support to the Southeast Houston Community Development Corporation which the pastor founded.

Pastor Martin received his ministerial calling at HSBC under the leadership of Dr. Johnson. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Organizational Communications from Texas Southern University and will graduate with a Master of Divinity from Houston Baptist University in December 2021.

He is married to Xernona Martin and they have been married for 13 years.

God has shown favor to Holman Street Baptist Church (HSBC) of Houston, Texas, with a gifted and stellar leader in the person of Pastor Murray G. Martin.

For more information on the Pastoral Installation service, please call (713) 741-8451 or email at installation@holmanstreet.org.