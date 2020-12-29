Holman Street Baptist Church Welcomes New Pastor: Rev. Murray G. Martin

Rev. Martin succeeds Dr. Manson B. Johnson, II, who led HSBC for 43 years and passed away in May 2020

ABOVE: Murray Martin with Pastor Manson Johnson and wife

Holman Street Baptist Church (HSBC) has a new pastor!

Rev. Murray G. Martin will be taking the helm of the ministry at Holman Street Baptist Church, succeeding HSBC’s beloved pastor Dr. Manson B. Johnson, II, who led the church for 43 years and who passed away on May 31, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

After a six-month search, the deacons and members of Holman Street Baptist Church met virtually this past Sunday, December 27, 2020 to elect their new pastor.

“On behalf of the Holman Street Baptist Church family we are confident that God has blessed us with an outstanding leader to carry our church forward to the next level of ministry, the next level in spiritual education, and most importantly to expand opportunities for broader outreach in winning souls for Christ,” said Deacon James Grays on behalf of the HSBC family. “We would like for all of our members to join us on this amazing journey, as we continue to seek God for direction, and follow the path that He has chosen for us. We welcome Rev. Murray Martin as our new senior pastor.”

Rev. Martin comes to Holman Street Baptist Church from Mother Zion Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas, where he served as the senior pastor for 14 years.

Rev. Murray G. Martin

While at Mother Zion Baptist Church, Rev. Martin implemented a strategic plan to increase church membership by 35%, developed a youth ministry that led to greater youth participation, and increased community outreach and engagement activities that fostered a stronger church/community relationship.

Prior to Mother Zion Baptist Church, Rev. Martin served as personal assistant to Dr. Johnson at Holman Street Baptist Church. He was instrumental in assisting the pastor to implement his vision. Rev. Martin also managed and directed facility operations, planned and directed special events, and provided leadership and support to the Southeast Houston Community Development Corporation which the pastor founded.

Rev. Martin received his ministerial calling at Holman Street Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Johnson. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Organizational Communications from Texas Southern University (TSU) and will graduate with a Master of Divinity from Houston Baptist University in December 2021. Rev. Murray has been married to Xernona Martin for 13 years.

Holman Street Baptist Church, located in the Houston’s historic Third Ward was founded in 1937, and is a Bible-based church that believes in the power of salvation and the redemptive love of Jesus Christ.