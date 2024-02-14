Holocaust Museum Houston Celebrates Black History Month with Public Programming and Featured Exhibition

Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH) will celebrate Black History Month by participating with area museums and galleries in Black Art Houston Weekend, February 17 through 19, by offering free admission and programming.

On Sunday, February 18, Museum admission will be free, courtesy of Shell USA, in honor of Houston’s Black Art Houston Weekend. Tickets include entry to the Museum’s four permanent galleries and the featured exhibition: The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, on view in HMH’s Josef and Edith Mincberg Gallery. The exhibition celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to present day. Considered one of the most comprehensive surveys of African American history and culture outside the Smithsonian Institution, the exhibition of the same name features the shared treasures amassed by Shirley and Bernard Kinsey during their five decades of marriage. The collection includes masterful paintings and sculpture, photographs, rare books, letters, manuscripts and more that offer a well-rounded look at the African American experience and provide new perspectives on the nation’s history and culture. Reserve free tickets on February 18 at hmh.org/tickets.

During the free day on February 18, join Khambrel Marshall at 2 p.m. in conversation with Houston artist Ava Cosey as she reflects on her work. Her painting, “Ancestor’s Torch,” is featured in The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection. Cosey works in a variety of mediums, i.e., oil acrylic, pastels, ink and mixed media; and also uses the process of monoprints, silkscreens, etchings, sculpting and fiber. She utilizes vivid colors, majestic characters and universal themes to paint meaningful images, places and things. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. RSVP at hmh.org/Cosey.

Holocaust Museum Houston, Lester and Sue Smith Campus, is fully bilingual in English and Spanish. Located at 5401 Caroline Street, HMH is closed Mondays except Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The Museum’s Legacy Café is open during Museum hours. Admission is $22 for adults; $16 for seniors (ages 65+), AARP members and active duty servicemembers; always free for children and students ages 18 and under and college students with valid ID; and free to all visitors Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is available at the Museum’s adjacent lot for $8 for a four-hour period. Tickets are available exclusively online.

For more information, visit hmh.org/visit.