Homegrown: Featuring DeSz

DeSz performs at the 90s R&B Experience

How and when did you get started creating music?

It all started in college. I had always been into music my whole life, singing in church choirs, city choir, and school choirs. But when I got into college at Prairie View A&M University I took this music tech class and it introduced me to constructing music on Garage Band’s free Apple application. That opened a whole new window in my house of music. Also, that was the same time I started venturing out into the Houston music scene and going to open mics. The combination of the two sparked a desire in me to not only be a talented lover of music but to be a participant in developing my own creations.

Name 3 of your greatest musical inspirations.

There is so much musical greatness that choosing three seems illegal, lol; but if I must, I would pick Anita Baker, Jill Scott, and H-town’s finest, Beyoncé!

For someone who has not heard your music, what would you tell them to expect?

I would tell them to get ready to “Feel It.” The music I’m making will have all senses tapped in! It crosses all genres so I feel like everyone, young and Wise (not old lol) can relate.

What have you been up to during the shutdown?

So in the beginning, I was busy with work from home, sending in Video auditions/ submissions and just catching up with follow-up emails, unpacking my new Apartment. Because before, I was traveling so much for work that I had no downtime. But when I got caught up on all that … Sis slept, HARD!! I had some me-time to just center myself mentally, physically, and spiritually! I journaled every chance I got.

Has it been more difficult or easier for you to create during the quarantine?

This quarantine has made it both easy and difficult! I love to really vibe out by myself and write and create tracks and I was given all the time I needed to do so. But, there are times that I like to take ideas to my people I trust creatively and vibe in person! The no human contact thing killed me inside! I mean there were other virtual options but there’s nothing like physical energy in a room.

What is your creative process like?

I have many phases and processes. So one process stems from reading poems, which I often do. I have a book full of small poems and I like to read them. After reading one I let it sit with me and then journal about what I felt like it was talking about, how that relates to my life, and finally, how I feel about it all. I call that the first verse, second verse and bridge. I also like to hear and feel the tracks and just vibe and freestyle!

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

I would love to collaborate with BJ the Chicago Kid. His voice and music are on extreme vibes and I just love him!

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be?

If I could open for someone it would be D’angelo. I feel like that would be a bomb show!

What is the most useless talent that you have?

I can wiggle my ears… thinking about it doesn’t seem so useless, because I wear glasses and they slide and I wiggle my ears to keep them from falling lol…. guess I don’t have one. I tried!

Do you feel social media has helped or hindered your musical career?

Social media provides so many opportunities for up and coming artists with the different pages that allow you to showcase your talent to a different audience every time you log in. It’s been incredible and super helpful when it comes to growing a fan base.

There is a stigma that an artist must “leave” Houston to become successful. Do you agree or disagree with that statement?

This is such a touchy question! But the best thing I can say is, it takes hard work to be successful… Periodt!! You can do that anywhere; where you choose to do it is on you!

What’s next for you?

I am currently in the creative process for my EP so stay tuned!

Where can we follow you and hear more?

You can follow me at @deszmusic_ on IG and subscribe to my YouTube channel, Desz Music.