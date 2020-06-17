Homegrown: Featuring Susan Carol

How and when did you get started creating music?

I come from a musical family so I’ve been singing since I was 3 years old in my dad’s church. I started writing songs seriously when I went away to college in 2010. I’ve been writing, creating and releasing music since then.

Name 3 of your greatest musical inspirations.

Anita Baker, Lauryn Hill and Musiq Soulchild.

For someone who has not heard your music, what would you tell them to expect?

My music is a beautiful mix of smooth and sultry sounds with a strong message of love.

What have you been up to during the shutdown?

I’ve just been trying to grow as a person and as an artist. Just really focusing on self-love/care and trying to make some amazing new music.

Has it been more difficult or easier for you to create during the quarantine?

It’s been easier to create during this time because being stuck inside I have nothing but quiet time to relax and allow my creativity to flow.

What is your creative process like?

I usually start with the music. I try to create a beat or find a beat that feels good to me. After that I’ll listen to it a few times and really catch the vibe; then the lyrics and melodies start to flow.

Susan Carol

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

I would really love to collaborate with Pharrell. I love his production style and he’s a musical genius!

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be?

If I could open for any artist it would be H.E.R.

What is the most useless talent that you have?

I can roll my tongue.

Do you feel social media has helped or hindered your musical career?

Social media has definitely helped my musical career for sure!

There is a stigma that an artist must “leave” Houston to become successful. Do you agree or disagree with that statement?

I’m really neutral on that statement because I agree and disagree with it. I agree because I feel like at times the music scene in Houston is a bit oversaturated which makes it difficult to find amazing opportunities and connections. I disagree because I also feel that it depends on the artist and their level of ambition, drive and grind. It’s not about where you are, it’s about how hard you’re willing to work.

What’s next for you?

I just released a record called “Magnetic” with my producer friend from Amsterdam, Full Crate. Right now I’m working on promoting the song and creating/releasing the visuals for that. Next I plan to drop a few more singles, then a whole project. I’m also working on setting up a small tour post-COVID.

What are ways that our readers could support you?

Follow me on IG @_susancarol. Go check out and Download my new single “Magnetic”. Become one of my monthly listeners on Spotify.

Where can we follow you and hear more?

IG – @_susancarol

Spotify – Susan Carol

Itunes – Susan Carol