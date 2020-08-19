Homegrown: Simone Gundy

How and when did you get started creating music?

When I was an annoying little kid that used to make up gibberish songs to commercial jingles.

Name 3 of your greatest musical inspirations.

Whitney Houston, Anita Baker, Natalie Cole

You are a performer in every sense of the word. If one ever has the opportunity to experience you live, it seems that you are completely fearless. Would you ever get nervous during your time on NBC’s The Voice?

Absolutely! I would be shaking but when the music starts, THAT’S IT. No more time to think. Game face!

You also have an incredibly impressive resume when it comes to musical theatre. Is theatre much different than performing live sets?

I would say both live performances and theatre require you to be in touch with yourself and your emotions and could change from moment to moment and day to day depending on how your environment and life experience influences your interpretation of the art.

What have you been up to during the shutdown?

Fortunately I have my kids to keep me busy but recently I’ve been blessed to start finalizing engagements for the end of this year and 2021.

Has it been more difficult or easier for you to create during the quarantine?

It was definitely harder at first because of the “unknown” but now you can look and choose to be inspired by anything around you.

What is your creative process like?

Ha! Well, a word or sound can turn into a “lick” or a mumbled phrase can turn into a verse and then before you know it, you have a song!

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

Honestly, I love singing with my boyfriend James. But I’d love to collab with singer/songwriter Ester Dean.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be?

Celine Dion

What is the most useless talent that you have?

I have an extremely loud snap…come to think of it, that’s pretty useful.

Do you feel social media has helped or hindered your musical career?

It has definitely helped.

There is a stigma that an artist must “leave” Houston to become successful. Do you agree or disagree with that statement?

Success is defined by achieving a goal or standard so that would vary in truth from artist to artist.

What’s next for you?

Despite current events, my sights have been on Broadway since 15, so just expect to see A LOT OF ME!

What are ways that our readers could support you?

I have some special in person and virtual appearances coming up so check my social media for updates!

Where can we follow you and hear more?

Follow me on Instagram: @simonegundy and Facebook: Simone Jasmine