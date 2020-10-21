Homegrown: Sugar Joiko

How and when did you get started creating music?

I was about eight years old when I started getting into music. I honestly believe music chose me. The first day I touched a piano I could immediately hear songs and ideas I wanted to record. When my mom got me my first electronic Casio keyboard, I was in LOVE with all the cool sounds it had. Once I found out it had a record sequence button, it was a wrap, and a producer/singer-songwriter was born. <3

Name 3 of your greatest musical inspirations.

Sade – She is my favorite artist of all time and is totally the reason for my airy vocal tone.

Janet Jackson – She’s literally the artist I want to be. I want her style, I want her dance moves, her background harmonies (OMG). She is me, I am her. We’re best friends; she just don’t know it yet.

Prince – He is the only artist I can truly relate to; a musician nerd, multi-instrumentalist, pop head, free, fluid spirit.

For someone who has not heard your music, what would you tell them to expect?

I’d say expect “feel good” music. Music that’s poppy and fun, but unapologetically real with emotion.

For those who don’t know, you are an actual one woman band. You are not only a recording artist but you are also a phenomenal producer and multi-instrumentalist. Do you love doing any one of those more than the others?

While I’m known as an artist for my singing, I always tell people that I’m a musician first, singer second. More than anything I really love orchestrating a full picture. So I’d definitely say, production and instrumentation is where my heart lies.

What is your creative process like?

Unlike most singer-songwriters, my creative process starts with the music, then the vocal melody line, “then” the lyrics lol. While I do write from the heart, it is often how the music and the instruments used make me feel. If a song feels sad, I write about a sad message. If a song I’m producing makes me feel sassy, I write a boss a** b**** message lol

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

If I could collaborate with any artist, I would collab with Missy Elliott. She and Timbaland are the reasons why I kept up with producing. I love her style and her being one of the first world renowned female producers not behind the scenes, she’s always been an inspiration to me. I think we would create some trippy, dope bops together.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be?

I would LOOVVEE to open for LIZZO. She is my spirit animal and the way she owns her natural body truly gave me all the confidence I needed to stop caring about mine. I love how fun she is and listening to her interviews she seems real af. I think I want to be her friend, too. haha

What is the most useless talent that you have?

I’d say my ability to whistle. Haha I’m actually pretty good at it! But no one ever requests me to do it. I mean, when would I do it? Maybe I’ll write a song just so I can whistle lol

Do you feel social media has helped or hindered your musical career?

I think it has definitely helped, but there’s only so much an artist can do without being super rich, tbh. The positive effect is there, the growth is gradual, but if I could promote like on the order of Beyoncé or Rihanna, I think I and many other amazing artists out there would have made it by now. Regardless, it will always be a necessary evil.

There is a stigma that an artist must “leave” Houston to become successful. Do you agree or disagree with that statement?

You know, I’m not quite sure. With social media, you have the entire World Wide Web at your fingertips. I do agree an artist should travel and make their appearance known in other regions, but moving away from Houston in today’s climate I just don’t think is necessary. I believe in the “big fish in a small pond theory.” In LA you’re damn near a tadpole in a big a** ocean. No thanks.

What’s next for you?

I’m currently working on a new album and I’m releasing a new single on November 13, 2020. I’m very excited.

What are ways that our readers could support you?

Every follow, every share, every like MATTERS! Most importantly, if you dig my work, please add me to your Spotify and other streaming playlists! It’s all free. <3

Where can we follow you and hear more?

You can keep up with me and all my latest news and releases at SUGARJOIKO.com. \You can follow me on all social media platforms including TikTok at @SugarJoiko.