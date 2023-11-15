Honeyland Kicks Off Festival with Cocktails and Conversations Panel

FeaturedState & Local

by Forward Times Newswire
ABOVE: “Cocktails and Conversations” panelists, Mike Carney, Shannell Smith, Lenora and Marcus Allen (Photo by Medron White)

Before the highly anticipated Honeyland Festival took the city by storm last weekend, Live Nation hosted a “Cocktails and Conversations,” Honeyland Edition at its headquarters in the Houston Montrose area on Thursday evening.

The Happy Hour served as a pre-event to the kickoff of the inaugural Honeyland festival presented by Live Nation and IMG. The event was a networking opportunity for professionals to engage in open dialogue and also included a panel discussion hosted by author Ericka Pittman. The panelists included: Marcus Allen, Director of Operations and Live Experience at Live Nation Urban and Co-Founder of Broccoli City Festival; Mike Carney, Booking Project Manager at Live Nation Urban; Roslyn Bazzelle, Managing Attorney at RBM Law Group PLLC; Lenora, Musical Artist and Forward Times Associate Publisher; and Shannell Smith, Brand Manager at Highway Vodka. The panel was an enriching experience, as each of the industry experts shared priceless insight on the importance of cultivating genuine relationships, networking effectively and embracing self-leadership.

The evening concluded with captivating live performances by Kim Cruse, Keith Jacobs and BuddieRoe, accompanied by DJ Gloss and DJ Flemm on the turntables.

