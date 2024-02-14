Honoring a Black History Trailblazer for Justice

ABOVE: Sheriff Walter Moses Burton (portrait and memorial)

Wreath laying ceremony to honor Sheriff Walter Moses Burton – the first Black Sheriff elected in the United States

African Americans made great strides after the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln over 161 years ago on January 1, 1863.

Formerly enslaved people of African descent were able to fight for their freedom during the Civil War, after being accepted into the Union Army and Navy. More importantly, during the Reconstruction era—which lasted from 1866 to 1877—emancipated Black people were able to educate themselves, become teachers, vote, become landowners, seek gainful employment, become entrepreneurs, use public accommodations, and run for political office.

One of the first African Americans to hold office in the country, was Walter Moses Burton, who was elected in 1869 as the first Black sheriff in Texas (Fort Bend County) and as the first Black to be elected sheriff in this country. Not only was Walter elected sheriff, but he was also elected to carry out the duties of tax collector for Fort Bend County and served as the president of the Fort Bend County Union League.

Walter Burton’s legacy is a storied one, as he was brought to Texas as an enslaved person of African descent from North Carolina in 1850, at 21 years of age. Thomas Burke Burton—who owned a plantation and several large farms in Fort Bend County—was also a slave owner, who taught Walter how to read and write when he was enslaved. As a result of his newfound freedom after the Civil War, Thomas Burton sold Walter several large plots of his land for $1,900 dollars, making Walter Burton one of the wealthiest and most influential Blacks in Fort Bend County.

In 1873, Walter Burton was elected to the Texas Senate, where he served from 1874 to 1875, and again from 1876 to 1882. While serving in the Texas Senate, he was an advocate for the education of African American people and helped push through many bills including one that helped establish now Prairie View A&M University (formerly Prairie View Normal School).

Walter Burton left the Texas Senate in January 1883, and sadly, was the last African American state senator elected in Texas until Barbara Jordan won in 1966, and was the last African American sheriff elected in Fort Bend County until Sheriff Eric Fagan’s historic win in 2020.

Lucius D. Amerson—the first Black Sheriff elected in the South after Reconstruction in Macon County, Alabama, in 1966—was the inspiration behind a burgeoning non-profit that was created by Lucius’ son, Anthony E. Amerson.

Established two years ago, the Lucius D. Amerson, Bridge Builder Foundation was launched to serve as an archival depository for Black elected sheriffs—both past and present—and to advocate for the unique challenges faced by African American sheriffs.

Anthony states that as he was growing up, he didn’t fully understand the significance of his father being the first Black Sheriff in the South, but as he grew older, he began to grasp the weight of his father’s pioneering role.

“One particular day, as we entered a local store, all eyes were on him, especially drawn to the big gun he carried,” Anthony reflected. “It was then that I realized the impact of his position, silencing critics who quietly wished for his failure. Witnessing him navigate his duties with dignity, even when faced with skepticism, taught me invaluable lessons about perseverance and leadership.”

Anthony states that now, reflecting on his legacy, he is deeply proud of his father’s courage and determination to break barriers in a time of intense racial tension.

“The significance of my father’s achievements dawned on me in early 2003, when I stumbled upon a treasure trove of personal artifacts that chronicled his life’s journey,” Anthony tells the Forward Times. “Among the news articles, pictures, and letters he meticulously preserved, I unearthed the manuscript of his unfinished autobiography. Collaborating on his autobiography and eventually seeing it published in 2004, ignited a profound passion for history within me.”

Anthony states that it wasn’t until January 2022—nearly three decades later—that the full weight of his father’s legacy hit him once again.

“Returning to Macon County for the unveiling of a State Highway Marker in my father’s honor was a deeply poignant moment,” says Anthony. “Surrounded by County and State officials, as well as many African American Sheriffs, past and present, I couldn’t help but reflect on the enduring relevance of my father’s struggles and triumphs.”

To highlight contributions by African Americans in the area of law enforcement, and to commemorate Sheriff Walter Burton becoming the first Black sheriff elected in the U.S. after his groundbreaking election in Fort Bend County, Texas, in 1869, the Lucius D. Amerson-Bridge Builder Foundation will be holding the Trailblazers for Justice: Wreath Laying Ceremony on February 23, 2024, at Morton Cemetery,

The Lucius D. Amerson-Bridge Builder Foundation will host two events to honor Sheriff Burton—a wreath-laying ceremony and a reception.

The wreath-laying ceremony will take place at Morton Cemetery on February 23, 2024, and will feature a small ceremony, a keynote speaker, and the placement of a wreath at Sheriff Burton’s final resting place. The cemetery is located at 401 North Second Street, and the event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Following the wreath-laying ceremony, attendees will reconvene at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy for a reception program, featuring another keynote speaker, and a presentation on the history of Black elected sheriffs in the U.S. The Academy is located at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle.

In Texas alone, there are currently three African American sheriffs, including two women of color. Across the country, there are over 160 African Americans serving as county sheriffs, standing on the shoulders of Sheriff Walter Burton’s legacy. Anthony tells the Forward Times that it is only befitting that we pay homage to his historic contribution to the field of law enforcement during Black History Month.

Anthony also believes that despite the passage of time since Walter Burton’s passing, the issues he grappled with—such as police brutality and the lack of inclusivity in law enforcement agencies—still looms large. He says that these things serve as a stark reminder that, in many ways, history tends to repeat itself.

“Witnessing these ongoing challenges only reinforced my commitment to studying history and understanding how past injustices continue to shape our present reality,” Anthony states. “What I hope comes from this effort is a multifaceted impact that reverberates through both the present and future generations. Firstly, I aim to preserve the often-overlooked history of Black Sheriffs, both past and present, by shedding light on their contributions, struggles, and triumphs. We can honor their legacy and inspire a deeper understanding of the diverse narratives within law enforcement. Secondly, through the scholarships awarded to deserving youth, we aspire to create tangible opportunities for advancement in the trade sector. By investing in the education and professional development of young individuals, we not only empower them to pursue fulfilling careers but also contribute to the growth and prosperity of their communities. Lastly, the operation of a memorial and exhibition dedicated to honoring the historical contributions of the ‘first Black sheriff in the South’ serves as a beacon of recognition and remembrance. It symbolizes our commitment to preserving and celebrating the achievements of trailblazers who have paved the way for progress and equality.”

Looking ahead, Anthony states that the foundation’s future plans involve expanding their reach and impact, deepening their engagement with local communities, and fostering meaningful connections with organizations and individuals who share their vision.

“We aspire to continue amplifying underrepresented voices, advocating for social justice, and fostering a more inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” says Anthony.

Anthony underscores the importance of recognizing Sheriff Walter Burton and all the other sheriffs serving our communities as true role models for our youth.

“My message to our youth is one of urgency and empowerment,” says Anthony. “The need for validation on social media has become one of the main drivers for crimes committed by our youth. It’s crucial for them to understand the importance of knowing this history because it holds the keys to shaping their future in a rapidly changing world. Let me keep it real! Many of our youth today may not fully grasp the magnitude of the changes looming on the horizon. With the rise of artificial intelligence poised to reshape the job market, traditional roles that once sustained their parents may vanish, creating profound disparities. Moreover, the pervasive influence of social media presents its own set of challenges. We witness young people being swayed towards destructive paths in pursuit of validation online. It’s a concerning trend that underscores the need for positive role models and guiding narratives. They need not idolize athletes, rappers, or criminals for validation. Instead, they can look to figures like County Sheriffs as beacons of integrity, leadership, and resilience.”

Anthony says this is precisely why honoring Sheriff Walter Moses Burton is paramount, because his story serves not only as a testament to his contributions in law enforcement, but also as a beacon of inspiration for our young community.