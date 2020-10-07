Hooray for Issa Rae: ‘Hoorae’ Production Company Launched

Hooray for Issa Rae!

Issa Rae, widely known for her hit Emmy Nominated series “Insecure,” has launched her newest media production company named Hoorae. Hoorae will house all of her multi-media production companies. Hoorae will absorb her hit projects including HBO’s “Insecure” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” Hoorae is set to produce several more HBO and HBO Max shows, while adding projects slated to appear on Netflix, Universal in collaboration with Monkeypaw Productions, and Spyglass.



Issa Rae

One of the projects titled “Seen & Heard” is a docuseries that will appear on HBO. This production will discuss in detail the immense contributions that Black actors, writers, directors, and producers made in developing television as we experience it today. “Black people have such a rich, but often unacknowledged history in Hollywood,” said Rae about the project. “We have defined American culture and influenced generations time and time again across the globe. I’m honored to pair with Ark Media to center and celebrate the achievements of those who paved a way for so many of us to tell our stories on television.”

Montrel McKay is the president of Hoorae and Texas native Sara Rastogi is the Senior Vice President of Development.

“Working with Issa, Montrel and the whole team has been refreshing and rewarding,” Rastogi said in response to the promotion. “Issa invests in people and has cultivated an empowering company culture that allows us to take big risks, challenge ourselves, and industry norms. I am excited to continue growing with the company, in short Hoorae!”

McKay spoke highly of Rastogi saying, “Sara brings a contagious energy and intensity to her work that is invaluable to Hoorae. She not only has her finger on the pulse of the best creators and material, but she’s also a gifted strategist who can seamlessly connect the dots on the business end.”

This just goes to show how important it is to have a vision and a team around you that share in and support that vision.

Congratulations to Issa Rae!

In addition to checking out her films and shows on various streaming platforms, Rae will be hosting Saturday Night Live on October 17 with musical guest Justin Bieber. She made the announcement via social media saying, “Haven’t had Saturday Night plans in a minute.” This marks her very first appearance on SNL.