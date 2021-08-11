Hoping and Coping

Speaking Mental Health

Forward Times Mental Health Advisors

It’s unfortunate that so many people miss out on the blessings, joy, and beauty that life in this world has to offer because of the prevalence of negativity. As if the challenges that we individually face on a daily basis aren’t enough to hinder our happiness, one quick glance at the news or any amount of time spent on social media will likely reinforce just how toxic the people and situations we encounter regularly can be. Still, I say, there is hope. Hope, in my opinion, is one of the most effective, yet undervalued tools that we all have at our disposal. Yes, we’ll all face some degree of adversity in our lives and many of us, especially African Americans, have an unfair disadvantage to life that we’ll be reminded of daily. If we hope to experience the goodness and peace that yet remains, we must live our lives intentionally with hope in mind.

Maybe the overuse of the word in society has minimized its potency to some people on has caused the idea of hope to appear overrated. On the contrary, I believe that the one who does not understand and value the meaning of hope shouldn’t expect to ever experience the truest sense of fulfillment or meaning in life. Hope is a positive yet intangible, expectation of achieving a desired outcome. Hope is a mindset, an outlook, an unseen kinetic force that helps to push people forward. Linked to the idea of hope is a similar four-letter rhyming word, cope. Many people use the words hope and cope synonymously; some altogether remove the word hope from their vocabulary and replace it with cope. The problem with substituting these two words is more than just a matter of semantics because hope and cope, though connected, have distinctive meanings. To cope is to rely on actions or activities, whether positive or negative, to help one deal with an undesirable situation. When positive, coping supports and sustains hope and people rise and flourish. Without hope however, coping is routine and mundane; at its best, it can only offer a temporary or a limited level of contentment. When hope is replaced by coping, people attempt “to manage” or “get by”, until they can’t.

In dealing with life and its unlimited potential, choosing hope always yields the best possible results. Hope transcends circumstances, especially negative ones, and seeks to find peace; hope and peace have an eternal relationship. When the challenges of life become too difficult to address at times and we lose sight of hope, which we’re all at risk of doing, coping skills, positive and healthy ones, help us and reconnects us with hope. Positive coping skills are invaluable and can include, but are not limited to journaling, optimistic visualization, engaging in positive activities and hobbies, having meaningful conversations with loved ones, listening to soothing music, meditation, and the list goes on. Positive coping skills can be learned or expanded in therapy and via other platforms that support positive mental health. Negative coping skills, however, further complicate conditions and reinforce despair. Negative coping skills include discomforting behaviors and thought patterns to promote isolation, recklessness, impulsivity, substance (drug and alcohol) abuse, avoidance, denial, etc. Positive coping skills can help one to increase their hope while negative coping skills, when paired with negative mindsets and situation, birth more negativity.

Have you found yourself becoming complacent and operating from a place of mediocrity, relying on coping habits that help you to just “get by”? Maybe you’ve long since abandoned the confidence you once had in success and tranquility because of the abundance of negative reinforcement in your immediate environment. I encourage you today to tap into hope. Hope, supported by positive coping skills can lead you to a life where your rewards and resolutions are not limited to your previous and present situations. Connect with a mental health professional today. Let hope and positive coping mechanisms do what they were designed to do, help you to live your best life. Hope, this helps.

Michael Dangerfield, LPC, NCC

