Houston Area Coalition of Omegas Host Data Science and Machine Learning Summer S.T.E.M. Workshop

ABOVE: Data Science and Machine Learning expert Brother Harold Mitchell shares his knowledge with students

In today’s technology-driven world, the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (S.T.E.M.) have become critical pillars for future innovation, progress, and employment. With the ever-increasing volume of data generated daily, harnessing its potential has become a key challenge.

Data science, machine learning, and S.T.E.M. reshapes industries, research, education, and society.

This summer, the Houston Coalition of Omega Chapters (HACOC) explored the intersection of data science, machine learning, and S.T.E.M. with a 4-week pilot program for middle and high school students. The program was every Saturday from 9am to 12pm in July, from July 7th through July 28th.

The workshop was designed to teach students, in a hands-on way, the basics of data science and machine learning. Students learned how to use Python to 1) acquire raw data, 2) pre-process raw data and prepare the data for machine learning, 3) build on the machine learning model, and 4) package the machine learning model for deployment. At the end of the session, students presented their results to interested parties.

Embracing the opportunities presented by data science, machine learning, and S.T.E.M. will be crucial for individuals and organizations seeking to stay competitive in tomorrow’s data-driven world. As technology evolves, the synergy between these two fields will undoubtedly shape a brighter and more data-enriched future.

During the Pilot Program, Omega Brother Harold Mitchell, a Data Science and Machine Learning expert, opened everyone’s eyes to the ever-expanding digital world. Choosing to share his knowledge and experience with the kids has helped continue enriching the community with this program.