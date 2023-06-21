Houston Area Urban League Brings Together Corporate, Civic and Community Leaders for Luncheon in honor of Juneteenth Celebration

ABOVE: Juneteenth Luncheon Speakers

The Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) recently held their “Advancing Equity” luncheon in honor of its 55th year. In collaboration with esteemed corporate partners, civic organizations, and community leaders, HAUL hosted the luncheon event on June 15th, at Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria, commemorating Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

The historic and momentous day of Juneteenth holds immense significance for African Americans and the nation as a whole. June 19th also has additional significant meaning, as the Houston Area Urban League was actually founded on June 19, 1968.

The luncheon featured distinguished speakers from various sectors, including corporate leaders, civic figures, and esteemed community representatives. Attendees heard their inspiring perspectives on the historical importance of Juneteenth, the ongoing fight for racial justice, and the path towards a more equitable society. The luncheon event also served as an opportunity to honor the cultural significance of Juneteenth and recognize the progress made in promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion in the Houston community.

The luncheon event focused on celebrating HAUL’s enduring commitment to empowering and uplifting the community, while also unveiling the launch of enhanced programming, which now encompasses a broader scope within Education and Workforce Development through expanded programs in Clean Energy, Information Technology (IT), and Pre-Apprenticeships.

These new offerings reflect HAUL’s commitment to equipping individuals with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities necessary to thrive in these rapidly evolving industries.

“HAUL acknowledges the inherent significance of empowering individuals to influence their own trajectories, championing their civil liberties, and cultivating an environment of equitable treatment within the community,” said Judson W. Robinson III, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Houston Area Urban League. We convene each year for this luncheon discussion to magnify our resolve for justice, civil rights, equality, diversity, and inclusion. When we do these things, we set the stage for racial equity, social parity, the opportunity for wealth generation, and community stabilization. That is the aim of a caring community.”

Advancing Equity Luncheon Speakers included:

HAUL LEADERS

Sylvia Brooks, Former President & CEO, Houston Area Urban League

Eric Goodie, Sr. Vice President, Houston Area Urban League

Judson W. Robinson III, President & CEO Houston Area Urban League

CORPORATE/COMMUNITY LEADERS