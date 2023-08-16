Houston Astros Nike RBI Wins Fourth Softball Championship in Five Years at the 2023 Nike RBI World Series

Houston Astros Nike RBI Program Takes Home Two of Three Titles at 2023 Nike RBI World Series with Wins in Both Softball and Senior Baseball Divisions; Program Makes Houston’s 52nd World Series Appearance and Wins Sixth Overall Program Title

At the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla., the Houston Astros Nike RBI program won their fourth softball division championship in program history with the 2023 Nike RBI Softball World Series. Houston won the championship in a 2-0 victory over the Washington DC Elite Nike RBI program, who made their first Nike RBI World Series appearance after defeating the 2022 defending World Series Champions Michael Stepp Nike RBI softball team of Harrisburg, Pa.

Houston Astros Nike RBI program has now won their fourth overall championship in Nike RBI Softball World Series history, with all four program championships being won in the past five years with back-to-back wins in 2018, 2019 and 2021 (2020 was canceled because of COVID-19). Of note, Houston was the runner up in the 2022 Nike RBI World Series.

Together with the senior baseball division, Houston makes its 52nd overall appearance, the second most in Nike RBI World Series history. Since 1997, a Houston team has been represented in the tournament every year except once (2005).

Additionally, Houston Astros Nike RBI wins two of the three titles at this year’s Nike RBI World Series with wins in softball and senior baseball divisions.