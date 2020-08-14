Houston Beauty Brand creates “Makeover Racism” in support of Black Lives Matter Movement

YouTube celebrity and Socialite Mink Lash owner Ariell Ash will be hosting a free interactive beauty workshop for “Makeover Racism.”

Ash created the new movement as a show of solidarity from beauty influencers for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The black community is going through a lot right now! Black people are out of work, and black business owners are having to regroup from COVID-19,” said Ash. “There was no way that I could be a spectator and sit back and watch everything play out. I had to find some way to be involved, which led me to create “Makeover Racism.”

Ash, who is a native Houstonian created her business from the ground up but she admits it was far from easy. “I was the ideal housewife until I suddenly found myself divorced with two kids and trying to find a job,” said Ash. “Thankfully I had a marketing degree and a cosmetology license to fall back on, but I know for a lot of us that’s not the case.”

Ash says that she was blessed to land a job at Mac cosmetics, which helped her to establish herself as a leading makeup artist and YouTube beauty influencer. As a content creator and Youtuber Arielle has accumulated over 11k subscribers with over 300,000 combined views on her channel.

“I’ve been given this platform for a reason,” said Ash. “And I know that when you look good, you feel good, and our community definitely needs to feel good right now.”

Determined to use her platform to spread positivity, Ash, who’s makeup class typically retails for $250 decided to offer the class for free.

Beauty Brand owner Kim Roxie has also signed on as a special guest for this month. Roxie whose company LAMIK Beauty was recently featured in Forbes Magazine as an African American beauty brand to watch said that this is a topic that is very near to her heart. “As a woman of color and a female entrepreneur, I know how hard it can be to feel welcomed in certain settings. I wanted to be apart of this conversation to share my experiences and help bring awareness to beauty standards that stem from race and acceptance,” said Roxie.

The “Makeover Racism” workshop will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 5:30 pm CST on the Arielle Ash YouTube channel. Ash will be sharing free makeup tips and industry techniques to all viewers. The audience will be able to chat live with Ash and join in an open discussion on race, beauty, community, and hope for the future.