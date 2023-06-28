Houston Celebrates Make Music Day with Citywide Performances

ABOVE: Rapper BuddieRoe performs during the Make Music Day 2023 concert at Houston’s City Hall

Photos By Brielle Smith, Chevrolet DTU Intern

Every year on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, thousands of events and free concerts take place globally in celebration and appreciation of music. On June 21st, anyone, regardless of age, sex, race, or skill level, can express their love of music through whatever medium they want, whether it be singing, rapping, bands, solos, or karaoke; anywhere they want—streets, parks, plazas, and porches—and for people that would rather just enjoy others’ music, they can do just that. What makes the events on Make Music Day different from your everyday run-of-the-mill concert is that all events and performances are open to the public for free.

The movement was initiated by the Minister of Culture of France, Jack Lang, in 1982. Lang envisioned a musical holiday in which people from all walks of life could come together and share their common love of music, naming the day Fête De La Musique, or “festival of music.” This vision soon came alive, as the festival has taken place once a year for the last 41 years and has expanded to 120 countries. Since the festival’s debut in North America fifteen years ago, over 100 U.S. cities have participated, including Cincinnati, Kansas City, Madison, New York City, and even here in Houston.

So how did Houston celebrate music last Wednesday? Coordinated by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) and the Consul General of France, Valérie Baraban, over 78 artists planned to participate at over 41 venues, including Memorial Park, Rothko Chapel, SITE Gallery, Bagby Park, Mandell Park, and within Houston City Hall.

City Hall hosted their Make Music Day event at 11 a.m. with performances from BuddieRoe, accompanied by DJ Yobi Yobz, jazz band Charlie Perez & The Trade and DJ Hiram. Performing inspirational tracks such as “CaLiforniA Love” and “Friday Night Lights,” BuddieRoe (@buddieroe7100) had immense support at the event from the students who are a part of the Reading with a Rapper program. Reading with a Rapper was co-founded and organized by Jarren Small and Douglas Johnson with the hopes of bringing culture to the classroom to solve illiteracy in Texas and nationwide. The program accomplishes this by licensing artists’ music, such as BuddieRoe to be used to relate ELA academics with socially conscious lyrics to promote literacy. To learn more about this program, please visit www.readingwitharapper.com .

A proud Houston native, Charlie Perez is an entrepreneur, musician, and instructor. Perez regularly performs around Houston with his multiple bands, including salsa, Brazilian, Cuban, and jazz. Perez and his wife, Tamare Perez also operate a family-owned entertainment booking agency based in Houston called The Trade Entertainment. To learn more about Charlie, please visit www.charlieperezmusic.com.

Houston has been celebrating Make Music Day since 2021; however, artists and music lovers have been showing up in the streets and at events like never before. As a global city, Houston wants to support their diverse communities and the arts, and to show how much the festival resonated with Houston, the City Hall was lit up in orange in honor of Make Music Day!