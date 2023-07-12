Houston City Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas Hosts “Summer of Safety” Swim and Water Safety Campaign

With an early summer heat wave shattering single-day temperature records, Houston City Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas has launched a “Summer of Safety” campaign initiative to turn their focus on the pool. Not only are pools great for escaping the summer heat, but they also provide a host of other benefits, as well as dangers.

Launched a few weeks ago, the “Summer of Safety” campaign initiative is a series of events and citywide campaigns focused on the health and safety of young people, with an overarching goal of improving the quality of life for all District F constituents and Houstonians across the city.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, there are an average of 390 pool or spa-related fatal drownings per year and an estimated 6,200 pool- or spa-related, hospital emergency department (ED)-treated, nonfatal drowning injuries each year. Of these deaths, 75% are children under the age of 5, with approximately one in five victims being aged 14 or younger.

The initiative dives into the Alief Neighborhood Center Pool for a Swim and Water Safety Seminar. The Swim and Water Safety Seminar is being hosted by Councilmember Thomas and Houston Waves and will include a beginners’ swimming class and an overall pool safety reminder. This initiative is an opportunity to update, educate and empower the community with the knowledge that you’re never too young or old to learn how to swim and a reminder about pool safety.

The Swim and Water Safety Seminar will be held on Sunday, July 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Alief Neighborhood Center Pool, located at: 11903 Bellaire Blyd., Houston TX 77072.

District F Councilmember Thomas represents Alief, Westchase, Tanglewilde, Briar Meadow, Westmont, and the historic Piney Point, and serves as the Chair of Housing and Community Affairs for the City of Houston, where she oversees priorities related to Housing, Veteran Affairs, Homelessness, and Solid Waste.