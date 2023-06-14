Houston First Corporation Presents Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom @ Avenida Houston

ABOVE: (top left) Anthony Hall, (top right) Kai Hicks, (bottom left) Jennie P, (bottom right) Matthew Hartnett & The Gumbo Allstars

Houston First Corporation is proud to present the inaugural Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom at Avenida Houston! This is the first year Avenida Houston will activate the Plaza with a day-long series of events commemorating Juneteenth and the end of slavery through music, art, food and business on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Avenida Houston, downtown’s premier entertainment district. Houston First Corporation is proud to present this programming and invites everyone to come together to pay tribute to the contributions of African Americans during this inaugural celebration. The free, family event will feature live music, along with 100 BLCK Market Vendors, food trucks, art, The Vibe lounge, and more. Participants can enjoy some of Houston’s top entertainment, while also supporting local Black businesses. Activities will extend to the adjacent Discovery Green Park.

Sunday, June 18, 2023

2:00 pm – 9:00 pm

BLCK Market

HFC is partnering with J.O. Malone, founder of BLCK Market to present an outdoor market featuring 100 locally black-owned entrepreneurs for the event including artists, designers, and business entrepreneurs offering a wide variety of products.

Avenida Stage

2:30 PM

Soultre featuring Kollett – “SOULTRE” includes – vocals, keyboard, bass guitar, drums, saxophone, percussion (bongos).

4:00 PM

The Goodfellaz – Hip-Hop-influenced urban R&B group with ties to New York City.

5:30 PM

Matthew Hartnett & The Gumbo Allstars – Matthew has graced stages performing with various artists including Lauryn Hill, Kirk Franklin, Talib Kweli, Mike Phillips, Joe Sample, and many more. Matthew Hartnett brings to you a genuine heartfelt musical perspective with genre defying compositions and southern rooted influences.

7:00 PM

Anthony Hall – An artist with his music roots in Jazz, Funk and R&B. A unique sound within infusions of both Modern and Classic R&B, Funk and Soul. Anthony’s vocal texture, tone, and control surprises those who hear him for the first time, placing him squarely in his own lane.

Mario

Kai Hicks

Jennie P

Discovery Green Transier Bandstand

2:00 PM

DJ Chilly Bill Smith – Legendary radio personality, formerly Programming Director at KISS – 98.5, Promotions Director at KMJQ – Majic 102.1, and Texas Southern University host on KTSU – 90.9 FM.

5:00 PM

DJ Thundercat – Popular Houston-based DJ nominated as one of the 2023 top HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) DJs.