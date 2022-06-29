Houston Forward Times Brings Home Six Top Honors at 2022 NNPA Fund Messenger Awards, Including Top Journalism and Digital Media Awards

ABOVE: Forward Times Publisher and CEO Karen Carter Richards, Jonita “Go JJ Go” Buchanan, Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney, De’Neshia “Totally Randie” Bell, and Joshua McMillian

Continuing with its modern legacy and rich history of being recognized for its multimedia and journalistic quality and excellence, the Forward Times recently took home six (6) honors at the 2022 National Newspaper Publishers Association Fund Messenger Awards that was held in New Orleans, LA, on Thursday, June 24 as part of the NNPA’s annual convention.

Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney received two awards for his journalistic and media work. He earned the top prize in the Robert S. Abbott Award in the category of Editorial & Opinion for his piece entitled “American Insurrection: A Day of Infamy,” where he tackled the topic of pro-Trump supporters invading and violently taking over the U.S. Capitol, leaving people dead along with a dark stain on this country’s history forever.

Boney was also honored with the Video Campaign Award, under the Digital Category, for his highly touted “Real Talk Junkies” digital program—an engaging weekly news forum launched on Forward Times’ digital platform BLACK & FORWARD. Viewers have an opportunity to engage in some Real Talk featuring Boney, who serves as the host. Viewers also get to participate in lively conversations with local, national, and international guests, where they discuss issues that impact the Black community, such as politics, community issues, social issues, education, religion, sports, youth, business, and much more.

Forward Times also received the top prize for Newsletter Excellence, under the Audience Engagement Category. The Forward Times has been covering local news for over 62 years in our community and beyond, which is why each week, the Forward Times sends out an EBlast newsletter featuring content from our weekly Forward Times newspaper, as well as other important information, such as ads, videos, upcoming community events, and much more.

For the second year in a row, Forward Times Managing Editor Grace Boateng received the Ada S. Franklin Award, under the Culture Category, for her Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle excellence.

Forward Times team members Joshua McMillian, Jonita “Go JJ Go” Buchanan, and De’Neshia “Totally Randie” Bell also took home honors, under the Digital Category, for their respective video show content and social media expertise.

McMillian, who serves as Forward Times Videographer and Editor, was honored with the Facebook Campaign Award for “Tap In”—a Millennial and Gen Z take on the news that features McMillian talking about news and current events. Buchanan, who serves as Digital Talent Manager, was honored with the Instagram Campaign Award for “Forward Rewind”—a Millennial and Gen Z recap on news that features Buchanan talking about news and current events specifically featured in the Forward Times newspaper. Bell, who serves as Forward Times Social Media Coordinator, works in concert with both video news shows to ensure they are posted on the respective social media pages and to connect with Forward Times readers.

Congratulations go out once again to the entire Forward Times team for yet another successful year of being recognized for the great work being done in the areas of journalism, digital media, and multimedia excellence!