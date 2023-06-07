Houston Furniture Bank and Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy Donate Mattresses to More than 100 Families to Help with Sleep Deficiencies

ABOVE: Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy (right) assisting families, along with the Houston Furniture Bank

According to the 2021 U.S. Census, approximately 6.8% or 58,000 of the more than 851,000 Fort Bend County residents live in poverty. Although that’s much lower than the state and national average, there are areas in Richmond, Rosenberg, and Kendleton, where the average household is well below the poverty line.

Research has shown that sleep is one of the most fundamental aspects of child development. Insufficient sleep duration and poor sleep quality impact one-third of preschoolers and more than half of school-aged children. These sleep deficiencies are associated with a number of adverse developmental outcomes, including diminished ability to concentrate, remember things, process information, learn, speak, and understand; and increased family stress.

Fort Bend County Commissioner, Precinct 4 Dexter L. McCoy and the Houston Furniture Bank teamed up to hand out mattresses, desks, and tables to more than 100 families, including 10 beds for the Fort Bend Women’s Center’s emergency shelter that provides temporary accommodations and support services for women working to rebuild their lives.

Volunteers handed out 200 queen-sized mattresses and furniture sets at Pink Elementary School in Richmond to families in need. The effort is part of the Houston Furniture Bank’s “No Kids on the Floor” initiative that aims to provide bedding and home furnishings to children and distressed families.

“Unfortunately, having a safe and comfortable place to sleep isn’t a reality for thousands of children and families living in poverty in Fort Bend County,” said Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner, Dexter L. McCoy. “Too many of our children do not have beds and are sleeping on the floor. That’s why helping to transform houses into homes for many of our residents, is so important.”

The recipients were identified by Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, Attack Poverty, United Way, Catholic Charities, Access Health, and the Fort Bend Women’s Center.

Commissioner McCoy and the Houston Furniture Bank plan to host another mattress giveaway in the fall, as the Furniture Bank works to establish permanent operations in Fort Bend County.