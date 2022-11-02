Houston Habitat for Humanity’s 2022 Building a Dream Luncheon

More than 330 supporters of Houston Habitat for Humanity recently gathered at The Briar Club for the nonprofit’s annual Building a Dream Luncheon. The event raised funds for Houston Habitat’s programs to build and improve the places people call home as the organization celebrates its 35th Anniversary.

Program highlights included a compelling testimony on the importance of Houston Habitat’s work from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and a powerful call to action from keynote speaker Natosha Reid Rice, Habitat for Humanity International’s first Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.

Gaynell Floyd Drexler was honored with the 2022 Carl Umland Award for her decades of support to causes that impact and improve the lives of everyday Houstonians in areas spanning affordable housing to conservation and the cultural arts. Drexler provided a moving thank you to her family and reflected on the enduring influence of Houston Habitat’s founder Carl Umland.

Houston Habitat Executive Director Allison Hay closed the afternoon by thanking attendees for their continued support and for their contributions in helping the organization reach 35 years of mission-driven work.

