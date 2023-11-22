Houston Has Something to Say

ABOVE: Photo courtesy of K-Rino’s IG @therealkrino1

In 1995, Andre Benjamin stood firmly on the stage of the Paramount Theater in New York City. The young MC, along with his rhyming parent Big Boi, had just won best new rap group of the year at the Source Awards. In the midst of a theater full of people clamoring and booing, the Atlanta rapper proudly exclaimed his thought that became fact over the next three decades.

“The South Got Something to Say!”

There are plenty of documentaries that speak about the pushback against the South’s rise in Hip-Hop music, but looking at the culture now it is almost hard to believe that anyone would question the melodies coming from south of the Mason-Dixie line.

A lot has happened since 1995, and the world of Hip-Hop has grown from its New York roots to form a tree whose branches extend worldwide. Atlanta is now a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, with music, fashion, and a rapidly expanding film industry.

Andre 3000 was right about the south having something to say, and even now as he ventures into an entirely new type of musical style, his influence can be seen in his city and beyond.

While Hip-Hop began as a New York thing, it has helped to showcase the metro profiles of cities like Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, St. Louis, Toronto, and more.

And then there’s Houston.

Houston is a city that is more than well-known yet is still somehow underrated when it comes to music. This isn’t just about Hip-Hop, but music in general. The effects of the city, as well as the surrounding communities from Mo City all the way to the Golden Triangle, have been altering the flow of music for the better part of four decades.

From K-Rino to Khruangbin, the scale and scope of the city’s influence is hard to catalog. If you don’t know the two names from the last sentence, then you’ve been missing out. You’re missing out on what a lot of people in the industry and outside the city already recognize when it comes to the influence of H-Town. The top artists, whether independent or backed by a major label, have the imprint of the city woven into the strands of their DNA. From Meg to Sauce Walka, to Beat King to Ken the Man, to Lizzo, Houston has produced, and still is producing, some of the top artists in the game…and that’s just talking about Hip Hop.

We haven’t even talked about the psychedelic rock, jazz, R&B, country, blues, and other styles coming from the city right now.

For the next column, I will be doing a deep dive into the musical arts and culture that is produced in the Bayou City. Bun B was quoted on a recent episode of the podcast Diverse Mentality saying, “Nobody celebrates their old school artists like Houston.”

This is a fact that is shown by so many of the pioneers’ ability to book, sell out, and perform shows in the city. With Hip-Hop celebrating its 50-year anniversary, we’re going to talk about just how deep the musical history of this city is, but we’re also going to make sure to feature a lot of the newer artists that are here, because of that past.

The city that brought you Beyonce, Travis Scott, Beat King, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Tobe Nwigwe, and Khruangbin, to paraphrase Andre 3000, has so much more to say.

Andre 3000 started off with a dream of being one of the greatest rappers. As he embarked on accomplishing that dream, he became part of one of the most dynamic and creative rap duos the world has ever seen. Fans followed their trajectory as they experimented with drum & bass, electronica, jazz, blues, rock, trance, spoken word, R&B, and more. Whether they be pimps or 1920’s jazz players, Andre and Big Boi grew culturally and commercially with each new album and, as they grew, the city of Atlanta grew as well.

Houston already has its musical lineage, and the diversity and eclectic nature of its artists should give fans the same feeling as those who watched the progression of Outkast. As big as the influence appears to be, that’s only the tip of the iceberg. The city, and its music scene, is on a path of growth and it is just getting started.