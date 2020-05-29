Houston Health Department Announces Additional COVID-19 Testing Sites

Free COVID-19 tests will be offered by the Houston Health Department (HHD) and its agency partners at new and continuing sites during the week of May 26, 2020.



Texas Division of Emergency Management

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and HHD will open two drive-through test sites:

Kingwood Park Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood, May 26-27

Sagemont Church Annex, 11600 Hughes Road, May 28-30.

The TDEM sites require appointments, which are available by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400. The sites will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until each reaches its daily capacity of 250 tests.



United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will open a new drive-through and walk-up test site at the Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center, 6402 Market Street. UMMC will continue to offer drive-through testing at its site at Houston Community College-Southeast, 6815 Rustic.



Each site will open May 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until reaching daily capacity of 250 tests. The sites don’t require people to have symptoms or appointments.



People needing information about UMMC test sites can visit ummcscreening.com or call 1-866-333-COVID.



Kroger Health

Kroger Health and HHD will operate a free drive-through test site at the Collier Regional Library, 6200 Pinemont Drive, May 26-30.



Appointments are required. Visit krogerhealth.com/covidtesting for an appointment. The site will open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until reaching its daily capacity of 175 tests.



Houston Health Department

HHD will continue to operate two free drive-through COVID-19 community-based testing sites open to anyone, regardless of symptoms. Each site has capacity for 500 tests per day and opens daily until capacity is reached.



People can call HHD’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive an access code and directions to the nearest site.



Beginning Tuesday, May 26, these sites will operate Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays beginning May 31.



Federally Qualified Health Centers

The health department is providing test kits, lab access and equipment to four local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers to make testing appointments are:

Spring Branch Community Health Center, 713-462-6565

El Centro de Corazon, 713-660-1880

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, 713-426-0027

Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 346-348-1200

FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.



The Houston Health Department and its agency partners may shift locations and schedules of test sites to better meet community needs. Houstonians should visit

HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for current Houston test sites and information about stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus.