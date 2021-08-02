Houston Health Department offering gift cards for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Houston Health Department will provide gift cards to people who get fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 at many of its sites starting August 2, 2021.



The $25 gift cards will be awarded to anyone who completes their vaccination series within 42 days of their first dose at a health department health center or multi-service center clinic.



Eligible clinic locations and hours of operation:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Magnolia Multi-Service Center , 7037 Capitol St. Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 7037 Capitol St. Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Southwest Multi-Service Center , 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Health Center , 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 4605 Wilmington St.

The incentive promotion lasts until 1,900 total gift cards for Walmart, Target, Old Navy, Ross, Amazon, Shell, Walgreens, and METRO are awarded.



“We are at a pivotal point in the fight against this deadly virus. Positive cases and hospitalizations are increasing, primarily among the unvaccinated, despite vaccines being free and readily available,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “It is our hope the new incentive offered by the Houston Health Department will encourage people to take their best shot and help save lives in the process.”



Getting vaccinated prevents serious illness, hospitalization, and death; it also helps reduce the spread of COVID-19.



According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 99.5% of Texans who died from COVID-19 from February 8 through July 14, 2021 were unvaccinated. Texas hospitals report more than 90% of patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.



“The Delta variant is different because it is much more contagious and, while rare, vaccinated people may get infected and spread it to others,” said Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the City of Houston. “While this can seem discouraging, it’s important to remember the vaccines prevent almost everyone who gets a breakthrough infection from serious illness and death. Vaccines are the best tool to protect you and those around you.”



The gift cards will be provided at the time of the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently authorized for people age 18 and older and Pfizer is approved for people age 12 and older. Vaccination of minors requires parental consent forms, available at the clinics.



Getting vaccinated is free and does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.



Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 vaccination sites are available with or without appointments. Locations are available at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.



The gift card incentive program is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.