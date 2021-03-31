Houston Health Department opens 5,000 COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Slots for April 1-3

The Houston Health Department opened 5,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots this past Sunday morning, March 28.

The appointments are for first doses of Moderna vaccine at Delmar Stadium April 1-3, 2021.

People age 18 and older can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or this direct link (bit.ly/Delmar040121) to self-register. The appointment portal will close when the slots are full.

Appointments are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message and confirmation numbers will be verified on site. People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away.

Appointment registration is also available by phone to people age 60 and older through the Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301. People with disabilities can call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 832-393-5500. Anyone else needing registration assistance can contact the COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.

The department sent appointment invitations to the approximately 80,000 people on its vaccine waitlists with a response rate of approximately 35 percent. The waitlists are currently closed but may reopen in the future.

People can learn about new appointment opportunities through e-mail, text message, voice call, or mobile app push notification by registering for the HoustonRecovers subscription of AlertHouston at AlertHouston.org.

Additional information is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19.