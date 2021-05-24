Houston Health Department, partners announce free COVID-19 testing schedule for week of May 24

The Houston Health Department and its agency partners are announcing the schedule for sites offering free COVID-19 tests the week of May 24, 2021. Twenty-six FREE+FAST+SAFE testing sites across Houston are on the schedule for the week.



Houston Health Department. / U.S. Health & Human Services



The Houston Health Department will offer drive-thru testing via nasal self-swab at two surge sites affiliated with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Southwest Multi-Service Center , 6400 High Star Dr., and

Houston Community College – North Forest, 6010 Little York Rd.

Appointments are available at doineedacovid19test.com and on-site registration is also available.

Houston Health Department Fixed Sites

The department will offer drive thru or walk-up testing via mouth self-swab at three fixed sites. The sites, open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., are:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.,

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St., and

Hiram Clark Multi-Service Center, 3810 Fuqua St.

The fixed sites do not require appointments.

Houston Health Department Pop-up Sites

Three department will offer drive thru and walk-up via nose self-swab testing at two pop-up sites open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The pop-up sites do not require appointments and are located at:

Eastwood Community Center, 5020 Harrisburg Blvd.,

Meadowcreek Community Center, 5333 Berry Creek Dr.

Berean Christian Church, 2210 Bronson St.

The department will also provide drive thru, self-nasal swab testing at the METRO Addicks Park & Ride, 14230 Katy Freeway. Appointments are available by calling the department’s call center at 832-393-4220 but not required.

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Division of Emergency Management offers oral self-swab testing at Lot H Downtown, 1643 Memorial Dr. This is a new location near Fonde Community Center that replaces the previous site near Minute Maid Park.

The site is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are available at curative.com. On-site registration is also available.

TDEM and the department will also operate drive-thru sites offering tests Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:

HCC – Northeast Campus , 555 Community College Drive, self-mouth swab, and

HCC – South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd., nasal swab by healthcare professionals.

TDEM and the department offer drive thru, nasal-swab tests administered by healthcare professionals at LeRoy Crump Stadium, 12321 Alief Clodine Rd. The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments for TDEM sites are available at covidtest.tdem.texas.gov. On-site registration is also available.

United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center will offer nasal-swab testing by healthcare professionals at drive-thru test sites at:

PlazAmericas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.

Houston Community College – Southeast, 6815 Rustic St.; Building B, and

UMMC Tidwell, 510 W. Tidwell Rd.

The sites don’t require appointments and will offer testing Monday through Friday (PlazAmericas is also open Saturday) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com.

Curative

Curative will provide walk up testing daily at:

University of St. Thomas , 3800 Montrose Blvd., shallow nose self-swab, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Memorial Park Conservancy, 1153 E. Memorial Loop Dr., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.,

Miller Outdoor Theater, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.,

Houston Metro West, 11555 Westpark Dr., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.,

Houston Metro Kashmere, 5700 Eastex Fwy., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and

Houston Metro Fallbrook, 111 Fallbrook Dr., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. 6 p.m.

Jester Village Shopping Center, 1501 W. 18th St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange Grove Parking Lot, 11510 Gulf Freeway, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northshore Shopping Center, 1238 Uvalde Rd., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northshore Parking Lot, 13343 East Freeway, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are available at curative.com and on-site registration is available.

Federally Qualified Health Centers

The health department is providing test kits, lab access and equipment to local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are:

HOPE Clinic, 713-773-0803,

Spring Branch Community Health Center, 713-462-6565,

El Centro de Corazon, 713-660-1880,

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, 713-426-0027,

Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 346-348-1200, and

Scarsdale Family Health Center, 281-824-1480.

FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.



The department and its agency partners may shift locations and schedules of test sites to better meet community needs. Houstonians can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for current Houston testing sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.



Information obtained through testing, treatment or services will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.