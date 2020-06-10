Houston Health Department, Partners Schedule Free COVID-19 Testing for Week of June 8

The Houston Health Department and its agency partners have set up new sites offering free COVID-19 tests during the week of June 8.

Texas Division of Emergency Management

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the department have opened four drive-thru test sites from June 8-13:

Spring Oaks Middle School, 2150 Shadowdale Dr.

HCC-Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Dr.

Codwell Elementary School, 5225 Tavenor Ln., and

Kingwood Park Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Dr.

TDEM sites require appointments, available by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting txcovidtest.org. The sites will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will continue its weekday testing at a drive-thru and walk-up test site at the Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a drive-thru site at Houston Community College-Southeast, 6815 Rustic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sites don’t require appointments and offer testing until reaching its daily capacity of 250 tests.

Other UMMC sites opening weekdays are:

UMMC Tidwell, 510 W Tidwell Rd., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Griggs School, 801 Regional Park Dr., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com.

Houston Health Department & Community-Based Sites

The department operates two free drive-thru COVID-19 community-based testing sites open to anyone, regardless of symptoms. Each site has capacity for 500 tests per day.

New days of operation for the sites are Monday through Saturday.

People can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive an access code and directions to the nearest community-based site.

Federally Qualified Health Centers

The health department is providing test kits, lab access and equipment to four local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are:

Spring Branch Community Health Center, 713-462-6565

El Centro de Corazon, 713-660-1880

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, 713-426-0027

Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 346-348-1200

Community Health Network, 281-816-3317.

FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.

The department and its agency partners may shift locations and schedules of test sites to better meet community needs. Houstonians can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for current Houston test sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.

Information obtained through testing, treatment or services will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.