Houston Health Department to accept walk-ins at all COVID-19 vaccination sites, extend hours at some

The Houston Health Department will accept walk-ins at all of its COVID-19 vaccination sites and extend hours at some sites starting Monday, April 26, 2021. Appointments remain available and preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.



“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be easy and convenient for everyone, including people who may not be able to get to a vaccination site during typical business hours,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Expanding the existing walk-in policy to all Houston Health Department sites and extending hours of operation will help ensure people have access to the lifesaving vaccines. Getting vaccinated is key to helping our lives get back to normal.”



The department currently offers Moderna vaccine, approved for people age 18 and older.



The department’s four health centers will now offer first dose vaccinations on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center will also offer vaccinations on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The health centers are:

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.,

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.,

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St., and

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

Three of the department’s multi-service centers will open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for first dose vaccinations. The multi-service centers are:

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.,

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd., and

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

The department’s two first dose mass vaccination sites offer Saturday hours. Delmar Stadium (2020 Mangum Rd.) is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Rodeo Reed Parking Lot (2098 Reed Rd.) is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The weekday schedules for the mass sites vary and can be found at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19.



People can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 to register for appointments. Registration assistance is available by phone by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.



Houstonians can secure appointments for Pfizer vaccine at NRG Park at vacstrac.hctx.net or by calling 832-927-8787. The site accepts people without appointments daily from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.



The Houston Health Department reaches out by text message and email 24-48 hours before the recommended second dose due date with a link to self-register for an appointment.



People who are overdue for their second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the Houston Health Department can email HHDCOVID19.CRT@houstontx.gov or call 832-393-5190 to schedule their second dose appointment.



