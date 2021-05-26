Houston ISD Board Names Millard House as Lone Finalist for Superintendent

After a lengthy process of gathering stakeholder input, a nationwide search that included a diverse pool of applicants, and a comprehensive interview process of the top candidates, the HISD Board of Education is pleased to announce Millard House as the lone finalist for superintendent of the Houston Independent School District.

Mr. House has served as Director of Schools (Superintendent) of Clarksville-Montgomery School Systems in Clarksville, Tennessee.

HISD Board President Dr. Patricia Allen said House is a great fit to serve the district as its next leader.

“As we regain our footing from a difficult year navigating the pandemic, it’s an opportunity to start anew and lay the groundwork for the important decisions and strategies we will need to implement to address the loss of learning and the mental and emotional toll our students and staff have experienced,” said Dr. Allen. “I am proud that our new superintendent will be inheriting a passionate, diverse, resilient team that is focused on investing in the whole child.”

House replaces outgoing Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan who was denied the top spot after suffering countless bouts of disrespect and seemingly racially-motivated decision making at the hands of a majority group of HISD Board members, who refused to remove the “Interim” tag from her title since she took the job in March 2018.

Dr. Lathan will now shift her focus on taking the reins as the new superintendent of Springfield Public School effective July 1. In choosing to hire Dr. Lathan, she becomes just the first woman and first person of color to serve in the role as superintendent of SPS. Springfield Public Schools serves about 23,500 students in southwestern Missouri.

As the lone finalist to become the newest HISD superintendent, House states that he is looking forward to working with trustees, parents, staff, students, and the HISD community on a shared vision of providing the very best educational experience for all students.

“I am excited to be joining Houston ISD and look forward to building on the district’s strengths and expanding the educational opportunities for all students,” said House.

The board will officially vote on the position at its June meeting. Pending approval, after the expiration of the 21-day period, Mr. House will begin his role as superintendent in June 2021.