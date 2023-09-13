HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO™ AWARDS HOUSTON-AREA TECHNICAL SCHOOLS WITH $300,000 IN VOCATIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS

HOUSTON — Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials awarded several Houston-area community colleges and technical institutions with $300,000 in Vocational Scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Each program that receives educational funding through the Rodeo’s Vocational Scholarship Program will manage the selection and distribution of its scholarship funds. The seven Houston-area colleges that received funding include Houston Community College, Lamar Institute of Technology, Lee College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College, Texas State Technical College and Wharton County Junior College.

“There is a continuing demand for skilled personnel in the workforce, and the Rodeo is committed to supporting these students as they pursue an education in these technical fields,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “We are proud to continue our partnership with these programs, creating more opportunity for students who are seeking postsecondary education.”

These Vocational Scholarships represent a portion of the Rodeo’s annual commitment to Texas youth and education. Since the Vocational Scholarship Program began in 2015, the Rodeo has allocated more than $1.9 million to this program. In 2023, more than $22.5 million has been committed to scholarships, junior show exhibitors, educational program grants and graduate assistantships. Since 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education. Additional information about the Rodeo’s educational commitments can be found here: rodeohouston.com/Educational-Support/Commitment.

