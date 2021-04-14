Houston Mourns the Tragic Passing of Singer JaeRene

Houston R&B singer Jaelyn “JaeRene” Chapman was killed last Wednesday morning in a fatal car crash. Chapman was only 19.

According to a report from KTRK, Champan was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Westpark Tollway that happened in the inbound lanes near Dunvale just after 2 a.m Wednesday morning.

The singer released an album in 2019, and the single “Fallback” in 2020. The widely praised and admired singer’s passing has shaken the city of Houston, and many local acts shared their condolences via social media.

She was featured on the Houston anthem, “H-Town for Real (Remix),” which also starred artists including Paul Wall, Lil’ Flip, and Z-Ro.

The “Radio Boss” Hard Body Kiotti shared a post to Instagram. He writes in the caption, “The first person they heard on H-Town For Real Remix was you. Your first real radio interview was with me. My little cousin. Fanita & Neicey always bragged on your talent even as a kid. Your mom believed in you more than anybody, and rightfully so. You had the voice of an angel. Now you’re with the angels. Waaay too much talent, gone way too soon.”

Under her last Instagram post, many fans and friends expressed their sadness over her tragic passing.

Local rapper Z-Ro shared his disappointment with “Wtf!” The two collaborated on the track “Better Days” in 2019, and artist Trilly Polk shared, “Wow I’m shocked, my condolences to the family.”

Chapman’s cousin, national recording artist, Ari Lennox also shared sentiments on her Instagram page. Lennox shared videos of Chapman flexing her impressive vocal range, as well as photos of the two as children.

Jaelyn and her mother, Lindsay Locke

Along with singing, Chapman was known as a songwriter and host of Kidz Jams on 953 Jamz.

She also often hosted “Baddie Bootcamps,” aimed at promoting self-esteem and body positivity among girls between the ages of 5 and 18.

According to Harris County Pct. 5 Constable Assistant Chief Terry Allbritton, three other people were in the car with Chapman at the time of the crash and they remain in critical condition.

The wrong-way driver was injured, but is expected to survive, Allbritton said. He will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The GoFundMe account created following her death has raised over $30,000 of its $35,000 goal. The GoFundMe describes her as having “a heart of gold.”

“At the tender age of 19 years old, JaeRene had already blessed the world with her angelic voice, being recognized across the globe for her melodic tones and impeccable talent at such a young age. Her bubbly and loving personality was infectious and drew people close to her wherever she went.”