Stop Seasonal Allergy Symptoms Before They Start

Advice For Controlling One of the Most Chronic Conditions Affecting You and Your Kids

Houston ranks 12th out of 20 allergy capitals in the nation based on total pollen scores including tree, grass and weed over-the-counter medication use for allergies, and number of allergy specialists, according to the and Asthma and Allergy Foundation. This makes Houston one of the top challenging places to live with allergies.

Seasonal allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever or seasonal allergies, affects more than 19 million adults and 5 million children in the United States during the spring and fall when pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds is more prevalent in the air. However, despite their common occurrence, allergies are often overlooked by many people. If you suspect you or your child may be suffering from allergies, there are several common symptoms to look out for, including a runny nose, itchy and watery eyes, sneezing, and rashes or hives. More severe symptoms can include swelling in the mouth or throat that can obstruct airways or cause trouble breathing. While some of these symptoms can be mistaken for a cold, allergies typically last longer and are accompanied by persistent itchiness. Additionally, allergies can worsen symptoms of asthma, such as wheezing. If you are unsure about your child’s allergies, consulting with a doctor or pediatrician to perform an allergy test can help you identify triggers and prevent severe reactions.

While there is no cure for allergies, several medications and techniques can help alleviate symptoms. Avoiding triggers that cause an allergic reaction is the best way to manage allergies, but this is not always possible, particularly when it comes to pollen. However, limiting exposure by spending less time outdoors in heavily pollinated areas, showering after coming indoors, and using air conditioning can all help. Over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal corticosteroids can also provide relief, particularly when taken preventatively before allergy season begins.

Climate change may exacerbate seasonal allergies as shifts in precipitation patterns, warmer seasonal air temperatures, and higher concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere could increase pollen concentrations and extend pollen seasons, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Irritants such as smoke, strong odors, or changes in air temperature and humidity can also cause allergy-like symptoms.

For those with serious allergies, immunotherapy, or allergy shots, may be recommended to reduce symptoms. Shots aren’t a solution for every allergy problem but it can be successful for allergies caused by pollen, dust mites, and outdoor molds. If you or your child is experiencing persistent or severe allergy symptoms, consult with a pediatrician or doctor to discuss options for managing and treating allergies. While allergy season is already underway, these preventative tips and treatments can help keep bothersome symptoms under control.