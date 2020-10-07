Houston Rockets and Second Servings Team Up For 2nd Drive-Thru Food Distribution

The Houston Rockets and Second Servings of Houston will conduct their second “Dinner’s On Us” drive-thru food distribution outside of Toyota Center on Thursday, Oct. 8. This event is free and open to the public.

“After serving nearly 1,000 families during our first distribution with Second Servings, we saw there was a great need to do another food distribution to serve more Houstonians in need during this difficult year,” said Rockets Community Relations Director Sarah Joseph.

The contactless drive-thru food distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. across the street from Toyota Center at the LAZ Parking Lot located at 1317 Austin Street. Volunteers from the Houston Rockets and Second Servings will distribute 2,500 family-sized dinner boxes (equivalent to 20,000 meals), prepared by Hess Corporation’s Food Services Team, along with assorted produce from Brothers Produce and donated Slow Dough Bread Co. loaves, Frito-Lay chips and KN95 masks.

The mass meal relief program, “Dinner’s On Us,” was created by Second Servings, and to-date has provided over 100,000 meals to struggling Houstonians.

“Dinner’s On Us” Distribution Details

WHAT:

Free frozen chef-prepared, family-sized meals for the public

WHEN:

Thursday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. / until supplies last

WHERE:

LAZ Parking Lot (“Rockets Lot” downtown) 1317 Austin Street, Houston, TX

**MUST BE IN CAR**

WHO:

Rockets Community Relations Director Sarah Joseph and Founder and President of Second Servings Barbara Bronstein will be available for interviews from 10:30-11 a.m. near the distribution location.

DAY OF POC:

Houston Rockets Marketing Manager Hunter Segesta, (512) 426-9336

Second Servings Comm. Specialist Kristen Torrez, (817)727-7164

About Second Servings of Houston

Second Servings is Houston’s only prepared and perishable food rescue organization. Since 2015, the nonprofit has been filling stomachs, not landfills, with perfectly edible surplus food. Second Servings picks up unsold and unserved food from food businesses, such as distributors, retailers and manufacturers, and delivers it the same day, for free, to more than 90 local shelters, soup kitchens, low-income housing and many other charities. Second Servings of Houston has rescued over 4 million pounds of food, valued at more than $40 million, from over 300 food donors. For more information, visit www.secondservingshouston.org.