FeaturedSports

Houston Rockets Show Early Signs of Improvement

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

After a busy offseason, the Houston Rockets are 3-0 having won games against the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs.

Head coach Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets confers with Amen Thompson #1 during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during first pre-season NBA game at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Photos by Lottie Spears/Green Rebel Photography for Forward Times)

“We want to be a different team and (have) teams know when they play us, it’s not the same as the last few years,” Head coach Ime Udoka stated.

Jae’Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets dunks on New Orleans Pelicans players during first pre-season NBA game at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Photos by Lottie Spears/Green Rebel Photography for Forward Times)

Udoka has expressed that improvement is needed everywhere, “We want to change the perception of us as a team and as an organization.”

Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets against the New Orleans Pelicans during first pre-season NBA game at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Photos by Lottie Spears/Green Rebel Photography for Forward Times)

While the offensive efforts are noticeable, what has looked promising at times is the defensive efforts of the team. The Rockets have two more preseason games before the regular season begins on October 25th.

Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets during warm-ups of preseason game (Photos by Lottie Spears/Green Rebel Photography for Forward Times)

Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets inbounds the ball in game against New Orleans (Photos by Lottie Spears/Green Rebel Photography for Forward Times)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

The Future of Houston is on the Ballot

“DocFest Gala” Raises Funds for HSPVA Jazz Students...

Renal Insufficiency in the Elderly

UH Cougars Win Big Against West Virginia Mountaineers

HOU Dat? We Dem Texans!

Exclusive Interview with Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth:...

Award-winning actress and native Houstonian Phylicia Rashad on...

Prostate Cancer Screening May Detect Cancer Early, When...

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Film is Coming to...

Simone Biles Cements GOAT Status