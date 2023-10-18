Houston Rockets Show Early Signs of Improvement

After a busy offseason, the Houston Rockets are 3-0 having won games against the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs.

“We want to be a different team and (have) teams know when they play us, it’s not the same as the last few years,” Head coach Ime Udoka stated.

Udoka has expressed that improvement is needed everywhere, “We want to change the perception of us as a team and as an organization.”

While the offensive efforts are noticeable, what has looked promising at times is the defensive efforts of the team. The Rockets have two more preseason games before the regular season begins on October 25th.