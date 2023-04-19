Houston Roughnecks Seal South Division with Comeback Win

On Saturday, April 15, the Houston Roughnecks played their regular-season home finale against the Las Vegas Vipers. After a slow start, the Roughnecks came alive in the second half to earn their second straight win. Despite the sweltering heat, nearly 11,000 fans gathered in TDECU Stadium to watch live action in the XFL.

What is the XFL?

The XFL is a professional football league, founded by WWE executive Vince McMahon in 2001. In 2018, he created a revamped version of the league, featuring eight teams (including the Houston Roughnecks). The Roughnecks were undefeated through the first five games of the 2020 season. But the XFL shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; it filed bankruptcy the next month. It was bought in bankruptcy court by a group that included megastar Dwayne Johnson (known as The Rock) — and Dany Garcia, his business partner (and ex-wife). Garcia became the first female owner of an American pro sports league.

The XFL re-launched in February 2023, with eight teams split into two divisions. (By contrast, the NFL consists of 32 teams split across two conferences and into eight different divisions.) Its name reflects a unique approach: as Johnson puts it, “the X in XFL represents the intersection of dreams and opportunity.”

The XFL functions largely like the National Football League. Two teams of 11 players each compete on a rectangular field with goalposts at each end. The offense, the team with possession of the football, attempts to advance down the field (and score points) either by running with the ball or passing it; the defense works to stop them from scoring and get the ball themselves. The offense has four chances (called “downs”) to advance the ball ten yards (known as a “first down”). If they fail, they have to kick the ball away to the other team (known as a “kickoff”).

Typically, NFL kickoffs have players running into each other at warp speed; sometimes they even run into the kicker! But the XFL uses a modified kickoff: teams line up five yards apart while the kicker boots the ball away. No one (except kickers or returners) can move until the ball is caught or hits the ground. (This reduces player collisions, thus making the game safer.)

The XFL also features innovative rules that distinguish it from the NFL. The play clock lasts for 35 seconds instead of 30. Instant replay can correct errors made on non-reviewable plays. Typically, NFL touchdowns are followed by an extra-point kick; two-point conversions are relatively rare. But in the XFL, teams have more options: they can try for one extra point from the two-yard line, two points from the 5, or three points from the 10. And overtime rules are different. Rather than play an extra period, each team gets three chances to attempt a conversion from the opponent’s five-yard line.

Perhaps most notably, the XFL features an interactive experience for both fans and media.

The Game

Saturday’s game was the first meeting ever between these two teams; head coaches Wade Phillips and Rod Woodson are first-year XFL coaches. The Roughnecks notched an overtime win over the San Antonio Brahmas the previous Sunday. That Easter Sunday victory helped Houston clinch a playoff berth. (In the XFL, the top two teams in each division make the playoffs.) The Roughnecks entered the game leading the South Division at 5-3. Meanwhile, the Vipers have been eliminated from playoff contention, with a record of 2-6.

First Half

Turnovers dogged the Roughnecks in the first half. Houston quarterback Brandon Silvers threw an interception in the first quarter. Vipers defensive back Keylon Kennedy picked off a pass intended for Roughnecks receiver Deontay Burnett. The Vipers took advantage of the turnover and scored the first points of the game. Vegas quarterback Jalan McClendon passed to John Lovett for 28 yards, then threw to tight end Sean Price for the touchdown. (The Vipers attempted a one-point conversion, but Roughnecks player A.J. Hendy caught the ball that was meant for Price.)

Early on in the second quarter, Roughnecks receiver Cedric Byrd fumbled the ball. Vipers DB Maurice Smith forced the fumble; linebacker C.J. Avery recovered it. It was Houston’s second turnover of the day, and Vegas again capitalized. Jalan McClendon tossed to receiver Cinque Sweeting for a two-yard touchdown. Running back John Lovett attempted to run in for a two-point conversion, but Houston’s defense smothered him. Still, Vegas led 12-0 with nine minutes left in the half.

With under four minutes to go in the half, Roughnecks linebacker Deandre Johnson strip-sacked Jalan McClendon. Johnson hit McClendon as he was preparing to throw. The ball slipped out, spiraling onto the ground. Linebacker Tavante Beckett picked the ball up and returned it for a score, flipping into the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown.

The Vipers responded with a field goal attempt. Their kicker Samuel Sloman has some history in Houston. Two years ago, he kicked the game-winning field goal at NRG Stadium, helping the Tennessee Titans beat the Houston Texans on Jan. 3, 2021. But this time, Sloman wasn’t so lucky: he missed a 55-yard field goal as time expired. The Vipers led 12-6 at halftime.

Second Half

Houston got the ball to start the second half. Turnovers continued to hamper the Roughnecks. Silvers threw his second interception in the third quarter. Once again, it was Keylon Kennedy who picked Silvers off. Vegas took over on offense. But Houston took the ball right back.

McClendon threw to Vipers wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who made the catch. But Roughnecks defensive back Ajene Harris snatched the ball right out of Bryant’s hands, running toward the goal line and flipping into the end zone.

It was Houston’s second defensive touchdown, tying the game at 12. Silvers’ one-point conversion pass was caught by tight end Tavonn Salter. Houston took a 13-12 lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter.

Houston’s defense wreaked havoc on the next drive. McClendon got sacked by two Houston defenders, losing three yards. Then Burt lost seven yards on a rush foiled by the defense. And Jeff Badet dropped a pass on third down. Vegas was forced to punt.

Houston’s offense turned on the jets on its drive. Cam McDonald entered the game at QB and ran for five yards before running back Max Borghi rushed 21 yards to the 12-yard line. Brycen Alleyne lost two yards on a rush. But then Brandon Silvers returned, connecting with receiver Travell Harris for a 12 yard-gain. It was first and goal at the two-yard line. Max Borghi scored with a two-yard rushing touchdown.

The conversion attempt was no good. But Houston had taken its first lead of the game, with Vegas trailing them 19-12.

The fourth quarter started with some major blows for the Vipers. McClendon got sacked again on first down. On third down, Houston’s defense tackled the receiver short of a first down. Vegas settled for a field goal; this time, Sloman drilled a kick from 53 yards out. Houston’s lead narrowed; they led Vegas 19-15 with 13 minutes left.

But it wouldn’t stay close for long. After empty drives for both teams, Max Borghi broke free for a 36-yard run. Borghi thrilled spectators as he ran all the way from midfield to the 14-yard line.

Fellow running back Brycen Alleyne took it from there, sprinting forward for 14 yards before somersaulting into the end zone. Alleyne launched himself into the air, soaring sideways before he landed on the ground.

Alleyne celebrated his touchdown score with a backflip in the end zone. Then he jumped into the stands to celebrate with fans.

Alleyne was excited to celebrate his touchdown with the home crowd. “It was definitely exciting,” Alleyne said. “This is my first XFL touchdown. I had a touchdown against Seattle. They called it back. So, this is my first official touchdown…I’ll take it.”

Both Alleyne and Borghi took advantage of opportunities to run in what’s normally a pass-heavy offense. “[If] they’re going to give us an opportunity to run, we’re going to take advantage of it — and we did,” Borghi said after the game. “Coach called our names, me and Bryce both, and we made plays when it mattered most.”

After the touchdown, Houston’s conversion attempt failed. But the Roughnecks had jumped out to a ten-point lead. They were up 25-15 with eight minutes to go.

The Vipers took advantage of a defensive miscue by Houston. Refs flagged DB David Tolentino for pass interference. That 28-yard penalty set Vegas up to score. Vipers RB John Lovett sped away from the defense for a 25-yard touchdown. The Vipers chose to go for two, but the conversion attempt failed. Now they trailed by just four points, with Houston leading 25-21.

Borghi jump-started the offense with a huge kickoff return, rushing 31 yards before Cameron Sutton knocked him out of bounds. Refs penalized Sutton for a late hit, adding 15 yards to the run. Houston progressed from there. On 3rd and 8 on the eight-yard line, Houston was stopped short. They elected to try a field goal. Kicker Austin Jones drilled a 28-yard field goal to give the Roughnecks a 28-21 lead.

With under two minutes left, the Vipers had to convert…and fast. Starting on the 30, McClendon threw to receivers Jeff Badet for 21 yards and Geronimo Allison for 12 more. He connected again with Badet on back-to-back plays. With 30 seconds remaining, the Vipers had a chance to score a touchdown and tie (or win) the game. But 30 seconds ticked down to 18. Despite having a timeout to spare, the Vipers let time run off the clock, due to confusion over whether to spike the ball or run a play.

“I was thinking [we were clocking it]. Then I realized Jalan was calling a play, and I told (offensive play-caller Ray Sherman) to clock it and we didn’t, so I finally called timeout,” Vipers coach Rod Woodson said. “That was like a 10-second window. That’s something Jalan will learn from. He’ll get a better feel for when he should and shouldn’t do things.”

As more time ticked away, the Vipers rushed to the line and spiked the ball. Just four seconds remained. Vegas had one last chance to tie (or win) the game. But McClendon’s pass to receiver Matthew Sexton was too high and fell incomplete.

The Houston Roughnecks won, 28-21. They’ve won the South Division with a record of 6-3. And they’ve earned home field advantage: the Roughnecks will play in the South Division Championship on April 29. For the first time since 2019, a Houston football team will play a playoff game at home.

Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips praised his team for making the playoffs and earning home-field advantage. “That’s two out of our four goals. One was to make the playoffs; two was to win the division and play at home; three is to win the divisional game, and of course four is to win the championship. So we’re halfway there,” he said. “I’m proud of our team.”